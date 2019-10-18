There are three games left in the regular season, and Carroll County Athletic League’s football teams are paving the way for individual playoff berths.
Century is on a three-game win streak entering Friday’s county clash at Westminster. The Knights (4-2, 3-1 CCAL) have just one county loss to Liberty, and have outscored their last three county opponents 90-27.
Junior running back Landon Bruce leads the Knights, and Carroll, with 775 rushing yards, and he has eight touchdowns on the ground. Bruce and junior Dereik Crosby II scored two touchdowns apiece against Manchester Valley last week.
Senior KC Ahulamibe intercepted two passes on defense, and is one of the county’s interceptions leaders with three for the season.
Westminster has won four straight games after suffering losses to South River and Linganore to start the season. The Owls (4-2, 3-0) shut out their last two opponents, Manchester Valley and South Carroll, by a combined 78-0.
The Owls are led by junior running back Erick Stranko, who has rushed for 520 yards and nine touchdowns this fall. Stranko and Ethan Zepp lead the team with 49.5 tackles on defense as well.
Austin Bainbridge leads the Owls in receiving with 14 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Stranko scored twice against the Eagles last week, and running back Ben Flowers scored on the Owls’ second play of the game to give the team their early momentum.
Manchester Valley (4-2, 1-2) hosts Francis Scott Key, and the Mavericks have dropped their last two games to county foes Westminster and Century. The Eagles (1-5, 0-4) are looking to bounce back from a four-game losing streak.
Junior quarterback Owen Murphy took the place of Garrett Deltuva at the end of the Mavericks’ county clash with Westminster two weeks ago. Deltuva will miss the rest of the season due to injury and the Mavs will also be without Grant and Garrett Boerner, who are nursing injuries as well.
Senior running back Nathaniel Costley leads the Mavs with 363 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Boothby and Thomas Chenoweth each have 40 tackles to lead the team’s defense.
FSK’s Joe RedMan has 381 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles, and Ryan Bennett has 13 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Liberty (4-2, 3-0) travels to South Carroll after defeating Marriotts Ridge last week, good for the Lions’ fourth straight victory.
Sophomore running back Tommy Nelson leads the team’s running game with 485 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Nate Kent has amassed 443 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, as well as 790 yards and 10 TDs in the air.
Senior McClain Butler leads the county with 79 tackles on defense. Meanwhile, SC running back Sam Lape has 329 yards and a touchdown.
Winters Mill hosts Sparrows Point, and the Falcons closely defeated South Carroll 21-17 last week. Senior receiver Cayden Beard, one of the county’s receiving leaders, scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass from junior quarterback Matheo Cuenca with 16 seconds remaining to secure the victory.
The Cavaliers led 17-14 at the half, but WM capitalized in the second half to edge the Cavs.
Junior receiver Andrew Buzzeo leads the county with 29 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons have the top four receiving leaders in the county with Buzzeo, Beard, Cam Vogel, and Cooper Maus. Cuenca’s 1,024 passing yards is a county best, and he’s thrown for eight touchdowns this fall.
The Falcons (3-3) snapped a two-game losing skid against SC, while the Cavaliers fell to 0-6.