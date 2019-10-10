The second half of the regular season is here, and Carroll’s football teams are poised to find success as county games become more important.
Century, which boasts the county’s leading rusher in junior Landon Bruce, hosts Manchester Valley in sight of their third straight county victory. The Knights (3-2, 2-1 Carroll County Athletic League) routed Francis Scott Key 35-6 last week, and Bruce scored three touchdowns to help the Knights win.
Bruce leads the county with 574 rushing yards, and has scored six touchdowns. Bruce and teammate Dylan Wardle lead the Knights in tackles as well — Wardle has 39, and Bruce has 38.
The Mavericks (4-1, 1-1) won four straight games before dropping their second county contest to Westminster, 40-0. The Owls used a powerful effort on both sides of the ball, and scored on every drive in the first half to hand the Mavericks their first loss.
Senior running back Nathaniel Costley leads the Mavs with 329 yards and three touchdowns and Vince Smith leads the team with 36 tackles on defense.
Francis Scott Key (1-4, 0-3) hosts Westminster after dropping its previous three games, all of which were county contests against Winters Mill, Liberty, and Century. The Eagles routed Centennial in Week 2, but have yet to get back to their winning ways.
Joe RedMan leads the team with 360 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and he scored on a 1-yard rush against Century last week. RedMan also leads the Eagles with 30 tackles on defense.
Westminster (3-2, 2-0) enters Friday’s game at FSK looking to stay unbeaten in county play. The Owls have county wins against South Carroll and Man Valley, and have won three straight games since dropping their first two of the season.
Junior running back Erick Stranko leads the Owls’ running game with 418 yards and seven touchdowns. Nate Mattingly is close behind with 322 yards and two TDs. Stranko also plays linebacker, and leads the team with 41 tackles. Teammate Ethan Zepp has 40 tackles.
Winters Mill (2-3, 1-2) enters tonight’s home game against South Carroll with quarterback Matheo Cuenca, the county’s passing leader with 903 yards (and six touchdowns), and the support of the county’s top three receivers in Andrew Buzzeo, Cayden Beard, and Cam Vogel as well.
South Carroll is still looking for its first win of the season, after suffering a non-county loss to Poolesville last week. This will be the Cavaliers’ third county matchup, and the fourth for Winters Mill.
SC (0-5, 0-3) is paced by running back Sam Lape, who has compiled 213 yards through five games for the Cavs. Seamus Kearney leads the team’s receiving unit with 13 receptions for 170 yards.
Liberty hosts Marriotts Ridge (4-1) in this week’s non-county clash. The Lions (3-2) have won their last three games, and have outscored those Carroll opponents 97-31.
Senior McClain Butler leads the county with 68 tackles, and sophomore running back Tommy Nelson leads the Lions on the ground with 392 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Nate Kent is among the county’s passing leaders with 790 yards and a Carroll-best 10 touchdowns.