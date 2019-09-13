Football: Carroll County teams trying to avoid 0-2 starts

One Carroll County football squad has a chance to go 2-0 this week, while the others will be fighting for their first win.
Manchester Valley scored the final three touchdowns to defeat Williamsport 21-9 to open the season last Friday with a road victory, and the Mavericks host North Hagerstown this week. The Mavs haven’t started 2-0 since 2015.
Century, Liberty, Westminster, and Winters Mill all hosted their season openers. The Knights lost to Dundalk 33-10 despite a rushing touchdown from junior Landon Bruce and a field goal from senior Kevin Hackett.
Liberty fell to Class 3A powerhouse Linganore 35-7, but got a rushing touchdown from senior quarterback Nate Kent.
Westminster suffered a 43-20 loss to South River, and Nate Mattingly totaled 60 yards of offense and a touchdown while Evan Warren kicked two field goals (35, 42 yards) in the third quarter.
South Carroll and C. Milton Wright kicked off at 7 p.m. in Bel Air, but the game was suspended in the first quarter because of an injured player. The game resumed Monday, and the Mustangs held on to beat the Cavaliers 14-7. SC’s Antonio Bradford reeled off an 85-yard kickoff return for his team’s lone touchdown.
Winters Mill fell behind Fallston by 21 points, but scored three touchdowns to tie it up before the Cougars edged the Falcons in overtime, 29-28. Cam Vogel had two receiving touchdowns for the Falcons, Andrew Buzzeo added a TD catch, and quarterback Matheo Cuenca ran for a score.
“We have a good sense of what our potential is,” said WM coach Matt Miller. “Some stuff in the first half didn’t help us, Matheo had some turnovers, but he battled back. As bad as it was for him at some points in the first half, he battled back and gave us a chance to play. Our receivers caught the ball very well, but got extra yards after the catch. Five or 6-yard reps turned into 12-, 15-yard gains because the kids just kept fighting after the catch.”
Miller added if his Falcons can finish their drives and eliminate penalties, they should find success.
Francis Scott Key hosts Centennial, which dropped its season opener against Catonsville 32-7, in Week 2. The Eagles had a 16-point lead in their Week 1 matchup with Poly, but the Engineers rallied to win 34-31.
Century, Liberty, South Carroll, Westminster, and Winters Mill are all on the road this week.
The Knights travel to Poolesville this week, Walkersville hosts Liberty, the Cavaliers travel to Bel Air, the Owls visit Linganore, and the Falcons travel to Pikesville, a first-time matchup for the programs.
The Panthers lost to Patterson Mill 31-22 in their season opener last Friday.
“They have two or three kids who run fairly well you let them get out in space,” Miller said. “We have to have everything in front of us. We want to win at the line of scrimmage and it’s an area where I think we can have an advantage on offense and defense.
“We aren’t putting anything new in this week and the kids and coaches all agreed to fix up the loose nuts and bolts and keep doing what we do well.”