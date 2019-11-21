Extra points: Kimbrough ran for two TDs and threw for one last week in Mervo’s 35-0 win over Towson. ... Missouri thrives in stopping the run but can slide inside and serve as a pass rusher too. ... Parker (924 rushing yards, 14 TDs) provides an offensive jolt and also scored against Towson last week. ... Stranko leads Carroll County in scoring (19 TDs, 114 points) and has 1,229 rushing yards. He also has 105 tackles, tops on the team. ... Warren (Navy) has connected for nine FGs and 43 PATs, and gives the Owls an additional weapon on offense. ... Zepp is next with 98 tackles, and helps pave the way for Westminster’s ground game (2,765 yards).