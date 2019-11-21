CLASS 2A
Who: Liberty (8-3) at Elkton (11-0)
When: Friday, 7
Last time: Teams have never met
Liberty players to watch: McClain Butler, senior OL/LB; Nate Kent, senior QB; Michael Spitz, senior WR/DB
Elkton players to watch: Trevin Ewing, senior WR/DB; Nolan Null, senior QB; Tashawn Watters, senior RB/DB
Extra points: Teams tend to kick away from Ewing, a Morgan State commit and Elkton’s return man, to avoid his play-making ability. ... Null, who has 2,772 passing yards and 35 TDs, earned Cecil Whig Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. ... Watters (Sacred Heart) earned Whig Defensive POY honors in 2017 while rushing for more than 1,000 yards on offense. ... Kent has 2,064 passing yards and 22 TDs for the Lions, while rushing for 826 yards (tops on the team) and 9 TDs. ... Butler’s 147.5 tackles lead Carroll County, and he has two INTs, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. ... Spitz leads the county in receptions (51) and receiving yards (813), to go along with six TDs.
CLASS 3A
Who: Westminster (9-2) at Mervo (11-0)
When: Friday, 7
Last time: Teams have never met
Westminster players to watch: Erick Stranko, junior RB/LB; Evan Warren, senior K/P; Ethan Zepp, senior FB/LB
Mervo players to watch: Kelin Kimbrough, senior QB; Kamar Missouri, senior DL; Kyle Parker, sophomore RB
Extra points: Kimbrough ran for two TDs and threw for one last week in Mervo’s 35-0 win over Towson. ... Missouri thrives in stopping the run but can slide inside and serve as a pass rusher too. ... Parker (924 rushing yards, 14 TDs) provides an offensive jolt and also scored against Towson last week. ... Stranko leads Carroll County in scoring (19 TDs, 114 points) and has 1,229 rushing yards. He also has 105 tackles, tops on the team. ... Warren (Navy) has connected for nine FGs and 43 PATs, and gives the Owls an additional weapon on offense. ... Zepp is next with 98 tackles, and helps pave the way for Westminster’s ground game (2,765 yards).