Winters Mill eked out a last-second victory over South Carroll on Senior Night, narrowly beating the visiting Cavaliers 21-17 in Carroll County Athletic League football action Friday.
After Winters Mill’s Alex Carr returned a South Carroll punt to the Cavalier 30-yard line, Cayden Beard hauled in a touchdown from Matheo Cuenca with 16 seconds remaining. South Carroll had two final chances, but came up empty.
The Falcons snapped a two-game losing skid in keeping the Cavaliers winless on the season.
It was a stark turnaround from three minutes earlier, where the Falcons (3-3, 2-2 CCAL) failed to capitalize on a 16-play drive that spanned more than nine minutes across the third and fourth quarter. On a fourth-and-one from South Carroll’s 9-yard line, Nick Scardina was stuffed for no gain.
The Cavaliers (0-6, 0-4) took over with three minutes remaining, but were unable to run out the clock, setting up the punt that led to the eventual game winning score. Winters Mill’s two Carroll County Athletic League wins have now come by a combined seven points. The Falcons beat Francis Scott Key 20-17 on Sept. 26.
The Cavaliers had the lead thanks to two interceptions by Cuenca on the Falcons’ final two drives of the first half, scoring the game-tying touchdown and go-ahead field goal to turn a 14-7 deficit into a 17-14 halftime lead.
The first turnover gave South Carroll the ball at the Falcons 7-yard line, and Sebastian Sanchez caught a 5-yard touchdown from Brady Keeley to tie the game two plays later. Keeley helped engineer a 24-yard drive that started at the Cavaliers’ own 48 to put them into field goal range, and Nino Torres hit a 45-yard field goal to give South Carroll a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Cavaliers did have a missed opportunity in the first half though, as Torres’ 39-yard field goal blocked on a drive that started in Winters Mill territory. The Falcons went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, giving South Carroll again, which they capitalized on with a 33-yard touchdown from Richie Summerlin.
Cuenca took over after that, running for 34 yards before finding Andrew Buzzeo for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game. Following a Cavaliers three-and-out, Cuena went back to work, throwing for 48 yards and running for 10 yards, punching it in from 2 yards out to give the Falcons a 14-7 lead.
South Carroll hosts rival Liberty next weekend, while Winters Mill welcomes in Sparrows Point of Baltimore County in its homecoming game.