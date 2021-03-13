Westminster football moves to 2-0, intends to ‘enjoy every second’ of shortened season

For Westminster, being back on the field felt like second nature.
The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated any chance of a fall football season in 2020, but instead it’s the being played over six weeks this spring.
The Owls couldn’t wait to get back at it, and it has shown through their first two games. They defeated Liberty in Week 1 and shut out South Carroll 35-0 on Friday at Ruby Field.
“For me and especially these seniors, they’re such a special group,” Owls coach Chris Bassler said. “Just to get the chance to coach them one more time is awesome, whether it’s two games, six games or whatever it is, we’re just going to enjoy every second.”
Westminster posted two rushing touchdowns apiece from seniors Christian Heck and Erick Stranko. Junior quarterback Jack Gruenzinger connected with sophomore Mason Fisher for a 38-yard scoring pass as well. Senior kicker Cam Doolan went 5-for-5 on extra points for the Owls.
Heck punched in a 1-yard touchdown early in the game to give the Owls some momentum. They held the Cavaliers to a three-and-out and regained possession, but Gruenzinger was sacked by SC senior linebacker Zach Bass.
“It’s surreal, it’s awesome to be back out here,” Heck said. “I don’t know if there’s another feeling like it.”
Cavs junior defensive back Amir Mallick picked off Gruenzinger’s pass early in the second quarter, but the Owls held the visitors to another three-and-out on the next drive.
The Owls responded almost immediately when Stranko took a handoff and rushed downfield for a 60-yard score to give his team a 14-0 lead with 7:32 left in the half.
The Owls’ defense held the Cavaliers to another three-and-out, but Bass recovered a fumble on the Owls’ first play of their next drive. SC junior quarterback Ryan Barnard picked up some yardage but the Cavs punted the ball away after seven plays.
Gruenzinger was quick to respond when he found Fisher for their touchdown strike to put the Owls up 21-0. The Cavs were held to another three-and-out on their next drive, but held the Owls to their first three-and-out of the game shortly after.
Late in the second quarter, SC senior Sean Hakanson intercepted an Owls pass and returned it to the 35-yard line to close out the first half.
It took the Owls less than 5 minutes to score twice in the third quarter — Heck ran in for 29 yards and Stranko rushed in for 8. The Cavs (1-1) recovered another Owls fumble with 4:30 left to play.
“It was another great team win today,” Stranko said. “All phases of the ball, offense, defense, special teams, we came together this week in practice and executed, for sure.”
SCORING SUMMARY
W-Christian Heck 1 run (Cam Doolan kick)
W-Erick Stranko 60 run (Doolan kick)
W-Mason Fisher 38 pass from Jack Gruenzinger (Doolan kick)
W-Heck 29 run (Doolan kick)
W-Stranko 8 run (Doolan kick)