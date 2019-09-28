Football: A happy Homecoming for Manchester Valley

Manchester Valley entered Friday’s Carroll County Athletic League contest against South Carroll unbeaten through three games this fall.
The Mavericks will continue to hold on to that streak after defeating South Carroll 34-3 in a penalty-filled game on Man Valley’s homecoming night. Senior quarterback Garrett Deltuva led the Mavericks with seven passes for 124 yards in the first half. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
Mavs senior running back Nathaniel Costley notched six carries for 122 yards and senior receiver Josh Chanaud caught three passes for 48 yards in the first half.
(These unofficial statistics do not include the second half.)
Deltuva found Chanaud for a 24-yard touchdown just six plays into the start of the game, and MV picked up an early 6-0 lead.
South Carroll running back Sam Lape, notched a trio of carries on the Cavaliers’ first drive, but Man Valley senior Thomas Chenoweth recovered an SC fumble with 6:29 left in the first quarter.
The Mavericks continued to roll from there — junior running back Jackson Boothby found the end zone on a 10-yard carry, and Deltuva rushed in for a two-point conversion to give the Mavs a 14-0 lead.
Man Valley scored on three straight drives, and capped its third touchdown early in the second quarter when Deltuva rushed in on a quarterback keeper. Junior kicker Alex Cook’s extra point helped put the Mavericks up 21-0.
A handful of penalties accumulated on both sides in the second quarter, and Man Valley senior running back Nathaniel Costley scampered down the South Carroll sideline for a 44-yard touchdown run and the Mavs led 28-0. SC quarterback Brady Keely made a pair of connections with Seamus Kearney and Sean Hakanson late in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers were forced to punt the ball away.
The Cavs’ defense returned the favor against the Mavs, but Chenoweth intercepted an SC pass with 1:15 left in the quarter to close out the first half.
Deltuva rushed for another Man Valley touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give MV a 34-0 lead, and South Carroll kicker Nino Torres Arellano made a 35-yard field goal to trim the Cavaliers deficit 34-3 with 7:12 to go.
SC is still in sight of its first win of the season, and fell to 0-4 after Friday’s defeat at Man Valley. The Cavaliers host Poolesville for a non-CCAL contest next week.
The Mavericks travel to Westminster with hopes to continue their winning ways.