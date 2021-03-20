Defense carries South Carroll football to victory over Francis Scott Key

Last year’s South Carroll football team lost its first eight games of a nine-game season and allowed more than 30 points per contest, a few numbers that didn’t sit well with the returning defensive players this year.
Their motivation is simple ― be better than they were last year. It hasn’t been a stark turnaround numbers-wise, but the Cavaliers seem to be making strides. And big plays on defense, which powered them to a 20-8 victory at Francis Scott Key on Friday.
South Carroll (2-1) doubled its win total from the 2019 season and relied on a handful of defenders to come up big in crucial moments. Junior defensive end Jackson Moore and senior linebacker Nick Malone spent time in FSK’s backfield throughout the game, one week after their team suffered a 35-0 loss against Westminster.
“That was my plan,” said Moore, who tallied four sacks and a forced fumble, about disrupting FSK’s offensive flow. He and Malone combined on a sack that ended an Eagles’ drive near midfield with less than 2 minutes to play. Francis Scott Key (0-2) trailed 14-8 before its offense stalled, and the Cavs capitalized with quarterback Ryan Barnard’s second rushing touchdown of the night with 64 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Senior Sean Hakanson pitched in on defense with an interception (his third of the season) and a fumble recovery, fellow senior Nick Bass had a fumble recovery, and junior lineman Sean Patrick added a sack.
“We always try to pick it up, when a man’s down we pick it up,” Moore said. “That’s what the defense did. Our offense was lacking a little bit, but we made sure to step up on the D and really lock them down. Later in the second half you saw they did much better when we brought them up.”
South Carroll’s offense was a bit patchy Friday night with a few starters out because of injury. The other points came from sophomore AJ Rodrigues, promoted from the junior varsity — he broke off a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and also had a 30-yard kickoff return to start the second half.
“Lean on the defense to put us in a position to win the football game,” said SC coach Mike Kraus, who watched his offense get into Key territory several times only to come away without any points.
Part of that was strong defensive play by the Eagles, who stopped South Carroll twice inside their own 5-yard line. But FSK’s offense sputtered too, until late in the fourth when quarterback Jarren Rutter used his legs to score from 1 yard out after a long run set up first-and-goal. Key used a two-point conversion toss to Ryan Rill to cut the Cavs’ lead to 14-8 with 4:19 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.
Junior lineman Hayden Johns had a sack for FSK (0-2), and linebackers Bryce Zepp and Ryan Stull stood out as well.
Both teams had strong defensive efforts while their offenses tried to find a rhythm. South Carroll gets its bye week to work on things in practice, while Francis Scott Key prepares for a road game at Liberty on March 26.
“I am leaning on my defense to make plays,” Kraus said. “There are a lot of obstacles, but I’m not making any excuses. We should have played better tonight. I’m pleased with the victory.”
SCORING SUMMARY
SC-Ryan Barnard 4 run (Austin Gidge kick)
SC-AJ Rodrigues 55 punt return (Gidge kick)
FSK-Jarren Rutter 1 run (Ryan Rill run)
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
SC-Barnard 6 run (Gidge kick)