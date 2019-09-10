Football: South Carroll comes up short in final seconds against C.M. Wright

The Cavaliers (0-1) trailed 14-0 at the half, but received the opening kick of the third quarter and got on the board when Antonio Bradford ran it back 85 yards for a touchdown. C.M. Wright missed a field-goal attempt with about 8 minutes remaining, and South Carroll moved the ball inside the Mustangs’ 15-yard line with time running out. The Cavs’ final drive was snuffed out, however, with a turnover in the end zone.