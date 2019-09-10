Football: South Carroll comes up short in final seconds against C.M. Wright

South Carroll had a chance to tie the score, or perhaps pull out a road victory, in the final seconds Monday night against C. Milton Wright, but the host Mustangs held on for a 14-7 win in high school football action.
The Cavaliers (0-1) trailed 14-0 at the half, but received the opening kick of the third quarter and got on the board when Antonio Bradford ran it back 85 yards for a touchdown. C.M. Wright missed a field-goal attempt with about 8 minutes remaining, and South Carroll moved the ball inside the Mustangs’ 15-yard line with time running out. The Cavs’ final drive was snuffed out, however, with a turnover in the end zone.
This game began Friday night, but was suspended late in the first quarter because of an injury to South Carroll senior Kolton Black that required medical evacuation. The Cavaliers fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before Black’s injury.
South Carroll’s football Twitter account posted a message Sunday morning with an update that Black was “home and doing great” following his injury. “We’re looking forward to having him back with the program in one form or another for the remainder of his senior season,” the Twitter message said.
The Cavs are set to return to Harford County this Friday for their Week 2 game against Bel Air High.
Game information from South Carroll’s football Twitter account was used in this story.