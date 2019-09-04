Fall sports previews: 3 things to watch for Carroll County football in 2019

The increased number of playoff teams give hope to many teams that have come close in years past but failed to qualify. Liberty (10-0), Westminster (7-3), and Century (6-4) advanced to the regional playoffs last year. South Carroll (5-5) would have made it in 2018 under the new rules, with FSK (4-6) and Man Valley (3-7) likely in contention until the final week of the regular season.