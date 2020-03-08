Carroll County football players honored at annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner

Carroll County had seven football players, one from each varsity team, recognized March 5 at the 57th Annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner.
The Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its event at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, where five regional scholarships worth $4,000 each were awarded. Westminster senior Evan Warren landed one of the top prizes.
Warren represented Region IV (Carroll and Frederick counties), and earned Times first-team all-county honors last fall. The U.S. Naval Academy-bound kicker made 11 field goals and 43 extra points for the Carroll County Athletic League champion Owls, who went 9-3 and played in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Warren finished fourth in the county in scoring with 76 points.
Warren is ranked in the top 5% of his class, is a member of the English, Math and National Honor Societies, is a National Merit Scholar, and is the president of the student government.
“It’s one of the most meaningful accomplishments I could’ve gotten — one of the most meaningful awards — because it speaks to my body of work as a whole as what I’ve done as a student, an athlete and things in the community,” Warren said Wednesday. “So, I’m really proud of being able to be recognized with such a prestigious award for what I’ve done.”
The other Carroll athletes honored were Century’s Dylan Wardle, Francis Scott Key’s Matthew Diehl, Liberty’s George Cancro, Manchester Valley’s Connor Livingston, South Carroll’s Dylan O’Neill, and Winters Mill’s Matheo Cuenca.
Wardle led the Knights on defense at linebacker with 91 tackles, good for fourth best among county players. He helped Century make the 2A West playoffs en route to all-county first-team honors.
O’Neill joined Wardle on the all-county first-team defense with three interceptions and 19 tackles from his defensive back slot. He also played quarterback on offense.
Cancro saw time on defense at safety for the Lions, who made an appearance in the 2A state quarterfinals, while Livingston played on offensive and defensive line for the 3A East playoff-bound Mavericks.
Cuenca threw for 1,497 yards as the Falcons’ quarterback, the second most yards in Carroll County, and tossed 14 touchdowns. He also ran for five TDs en route to second-team all-county honors on offense.
Diehl missed most of the season for FSK because of an injury he suffered in Week 1 against Poly.
There were 80 nominated players from Baltimore City, Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Howard counties. Michael Anoruo (Randallstown), Noah Hambrick (Parkville), Andrew Sotka (Glenelg), and Peter Moore (Calvert Hall) were the other scholarship award winners.
Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Kyle Andrews contributed to this article.