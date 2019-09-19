Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Carroll County Football 2019 Passing Leaders (through Week 2) By Pat Stoetzer Sep 19, 2019 | 6:00 AM A look at the Carroll County Athletic League passing leaders during the 2019 season. (Statistics are submitted by each team's head coach, or a team representative.) (Pat Stoetzer) Next Gallery PHOTOS Carroll County Football 2019 Rushing Leaders (through Week 2) Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Cross country: South Carroll quad meet By Dylan Slagle Sep 17, 2019 Field Hockey: Liberty vs. South Carroll Mason-Dixon Invitational Volleyball Tournament Manchester Valley vs. North Hagerstown 2019 Carroll County Football Preseason Rankings Westminster Preseason Football Practice Yoga - Liberty Girls Soccer Practice County golf opener