Football: Manchester Valley hangs on to clip Hubs

Manchester Valley moved to 2-0 Friday night for the first time since 2015 with a 21-20 win over visiting North Hagerstown.
The Mavericks led 21-6 at the end of the third quarter, but two fourth-quarter Hubs touchdowns cut their lead to one. North Hagerstown recovered a fumble near midfield in the final minutes, but a Thomas Chenoweth interception with 53 seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Mavs.
The Mavericks went right to work on their first drive, taking advantage of a solid kick return that set them up at the Hubs’ 38-yard line. Four plays later, senior Nathaniel Costley Jr. ran it in from 5 yards out to give Manchester Valley a 6-0 lead.
After both teams traded drives, the Mavericks Tyler Davis brought down North Hagerstown quarterback Jaynaz Melendez in the end zone for a safety. A big return on the ensuing punt put the Mavericks in business again at North Hagerstown’s 32-yard line. Five plays later, senior quarterback Garrett Deltuva found Owen Murphy in the right corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 15-0 lead.
Following a fourth-down stop at their 35-yard line, Manchester Valley drove down the field again and was in scoring position to start the second quarter. However, Azariah Villaman picked off a pass for the Hubs. North Hagerstown was unable to capitalize, and they struggled to move the ball in the first half. It only had one drive reach the red zone, which ended in an interception by the Mavericks’ Joshua Chanaud.
North Hagerstown (0-2) got on the board to start the second half, as Dajor Walden capped a 65-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to cut Manchester Valley’s lead to 15-6. The Mavericks responded with a 65-yard drive of their own that was capped off by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Deltuva to Chanaud.
After stopping a 13-play Mavericks drive, the Hubs crawled a little closer in the fourth quarter. Andrew Crocker caught a jump ball in the end zone to cut the lead to 21-12, but Man Valley stopped the two-point conversion try. The Hubs forced a three and out, but were driven back by penalties. On a third-and-35 Melendez found Crocker for a 36-yard gain. The drive ended four plays later with a Melendez touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 21-20.
The Mavericks beat Williamsport 21-9 in Week 1 behind a pair of touchdowns from Chanaud. The senior had a receiving score along with an interception return for a TD.
Man Valley returns home next week for a Week 3 matchup against Southern of Anne Arundel County. The Mavericks begin Carroll County Athletic League play Sept. 27 against South Carroll, their third consecutive home game.