Football: Manchester Valley hangs on to clip Hubs

Following a fourth-down stop at their 35-yard line, Manchester Valley drove down the field again and was in scoring position to start the second quarter. However, Azariah Villaman picked off a pass for the Hubs. North Hagerstown was unable to capitalize, and they struggled to move the ball in the first half. It only had one drive reach the red zone, which ended in an interception by the Mavericks’ Joshua Chanaud.