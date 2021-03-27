Jackson Boothby gets second chance, helps Manchester Valley football post first win of season

Football always gives you a shot a redemption. Manchester Valley senior running back Jackson Boothby took advantage of his second chance to lead the Mavs to a 9-0 victory Friday at Winters Mill.
A drive after fumbling deep in WM territory, Boothby scored on a 4-yard plunge that proved to be the difference in the Mavs’ triumph.
Boothby ran with a purpose on the drive that put the game away. On a key third down, he broke free for 38 yards, setting up Man Valley just outside the red zone. Two plays later, the Mavs moved inside the 5-yard line on a short run by Boothby and a personal foul against WM. On the next play, the senior running back scored the game’s only touchdown.
“We got back to what we are with running the ball,” Man Valley coach Bernie Koontz said. “Jackson had a good night. Justin [Staubs] came off the bench and had some good plays to help out.”
On the previous drive for Man Valley (1-2), Boothby appeared to be going in for the score as he carried the ball inside the 10. Winters Mill senior Cooper Maus punched the ball loose from behind and the Falcons recovered deep in their own end.
“My eyes got a little big for the end zone,” Boothby said. “I was running loose with the ball, made a mistake. I started having a little bit of a mental breakdown on the sidelines but my coaches, my teammates they brought me back up and told me to go out and get them back. That is what I did.”
Winters Mill (1-3) struggled to get anything going following the fumble, only picking up a single first down prior to punting. That was a common theme for the Falcons as they struggled to move the ball against the Mavs defense.
Mistakes proved costly as Winters Mill had a promising drive going late in the fourth quarter and fumbled the ball at the Man Valley 30-yard line. It was the only turnover of the night for the Falcons, however, they had plenty of mental errors with penalties and drop snaps that hurt drives.
“It’s two evenly matched teams,” Winters Mill coach Matt Miller said. “Last four games we have played, the game has swung on field position and who makes less mistakes. Tonight, we made more mistakes. They stymied us on offense, and we did things to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Boothby, who led the Mavs with more than 100 yards rushing (unofficially), credited his line for his success.
“This week, we just had a different energy in practice. Firing on all cylinders,” he said. “The line was outstanding and they carried that into the game. I got to give it to them. The holes were huge. It’s a team game and I owe it to them.”
SCORING SUMMARY
MV-Alexander Cook 25 yard field goal
MV-Jackson Boothby 4 run (kick blocked)