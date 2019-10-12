“Coach really emphasizes us to get deep-third and really just hone in on that coverage because obviously Man Valley runs a lot of passes so on those coverages, I just thought, ‘Deep third, deep third, deep third,'" Ahulamibe said. “Ball’s up, and coaches always emphasize, you have to go get it no matter what, it’s yours, no one else can take it from you, so I was like ‘Oh, I’ve got to go get this,' to get the job done for the team.”