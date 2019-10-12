Century’s football players and coaching staff donned shirts that read “Real Men Wear Pink,” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Knights’ student section, known as The Castle, followed suit, as they watched their peers defeat Manchester Valley 27-14 on Friday.
Juniors Landon Bruce and Dereik Crosby II led the Knights (4-2) with two touchdowns apiece. Bruce, who also performed at quarterback for most of the evening, led with 29 carries for 212 yards (unofficially).
Crosby added five carries for 56 yards (unofficially) as the Knights won their third straight game and improved to 3-1 in Carroll County Athletic League play.
“The line is just amazing,” Crosby said. “It’s amazing, our line’s pancaking people and all we have to do is just run it through the hole, give it all we’ve got, full speed, and that’s what happens.”
Century senior KC Ahulamibe intercepted two passes on defense.
Manchester Valley forced the Knights to punt the ball away after seven plays to start the game, but the Knights’ defense forced a three-and-out for the Mavericks in return. Bruce kept the ball and found the end zone on a 44-yard carry with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
Senior Kevin Hackett’s extra point gave the Knights a 7-0 lead.
MV junior quarterback Owen Murphy connected with five different receivers and senior running back Nathaniel Costley picked up a pair of carries but Century’s defense came up big and forced the Mavericks to punt once again.
The Mavs returned the favor on the Knights’ following drive, but Murphy was intercepted by Century’s Erik Harrell with 5:06 left in the second quarter. Bruce responded with an 84-yard burst to the end zone and the Knights led 13-0.
Hackett attempted a 26-yard field goal, but the ball sailed just outside left of the post. The Knights responded, however, and Ahulamibe intercepted Murphy’s pass on the Mavericks’ first play of their next drive to get the ball back in Century’s hands.
Brady Crumbacker’s punt was blocked early in the fourth quarter and Man Valley senior Noah Brown scooped and scored for the Mavericks — Alex Cook’s extra point brought the Mavs within six of Century.
Century used four plays of 36 yards to help set up a 34-yard touchdown run for Crosby with 7:02 left in the game. Ahulamibe intercepted a second Man Valley pass, and Crosby rushed in for a 15-yard score a few minutes later.
“Coach really emphasizes us to get deep-third and really just hone in on that coverage because obviously Man Valley runs a lot of passes so on those coverages, I just thought, ‘Deep third, deep third, deep third,'" Ahulamibe said. “Ball’s up, and coaches always emphasize, you have to go get it no matter what, it’s yours, no one else can take it from you, so I was like ‘Oh, I’ve got to go get this,' to get the job done for the team.”
With less than a minute left on the clock, MV senior quarterback Josh Maenner punched in a 4-yard touchdown.