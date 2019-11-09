The Owls took back control of the game with a methodical drive to open the second half. Stranko had a pair of third down runs to pick up first downs, including a 20-yarder. Mattingly capped the drive with a 5-yard run, his third touchdown of the game. Mattingly stiff-armed a defender in the backfield, spun out of another tackle and stretched the ball over the goal line to make it 34-7.