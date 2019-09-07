Football: Liberty falls to visiting Linganore in season opener

Liberty and Linganore met for the first time since 2004 at Liberty in the season opener for both teams Friday.
The Lancers came out on top in the last meeting between the two squads, 45-8, and Friday brought more of the same as the Lancers defeated the reigning Carroll County Athletic League champions 35-7.
Linganore’s Will Coletti recovered a Liberty fumble early in the first quarter, and the Lancers found the end zone six plays later when junior running back Brady Domroe ran in for a two-yard score. Ethan Thompson’s kick was good, and the Lancers went up 7-0 early.
Lancers junior running back Xander McClure had himself a night, and scored three touchdowns. His first came after Thompson threw a lateral pass to Timmy Connor, who tossed the ball to McClure. McClure sprinted 78 yards down the sideline to put the Lancers up six more points.
Liberty senior quarterback Nate Kent threw a pass to senior receiver Peyton Scheufele on the team’s next drive, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by Linganore. Liberty returned the favor shortly after when senior George Cancro recovered a Lancers fumble with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
Kent’s pass was intercepted with 1:43 to go and the Lancers gained re-gained possession to bring the first quarter to a close.
Kyle Hutchinson, a Lions senior lineman, deflected Thompson’s pass on fourth-down and the Lions used a 66-yard drive to find the end zone when Kent carried the ball 11 yards to get the Lions on the board.
The Lancers closed out the half with two more scores and a 2-point conversion, paced by McClure’s kickoff return to the house on the team’s first play following Kent’s TD.
Another Kent pass was intercepted by Linganore’s Matt Schiller and Domroe carried the ball 95 yards on the Lancers’ next play. Thompson’s kick was cleared and the Lancers’ 35-7 lead stood through the end of the game.
Kent, the 2018 Times Football Player of the Year, led the Lions with 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown — he also completed 10 passes for 73 yards. Sophomore running back Tommy Nelson added 12 carries for 63 yards for the Lions.
Liberty posted its first 10-0 regular season record in program history last fall, but fell to eventual Class 2A state champion Oakdale in the opening round of the 2A West playoffs. This year’s squad boasts 31 varsity players that includes 2018 first-team all-countians McClain Butler, Hutchinson, Kent, and Scheufele.
Linganore suffered a 17-14 last-second loss to Franklin in last year’s Class 3A state championship game that snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Lancers. The Lancers have won six state championships and their most recent title came in 2017.
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES
Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 9
Fallston 29, Winters Mill 28 OT
CM Wright vs. South Carroll, suspended (player injury)
CARROLL VARSITY ROUNDUP
Denean Koontz’s return to the sideline as a varsity field hockey head coach turned out to be a successful one Friday when Manchester Valley visited Patterson Mill in Bel Air.
Jessie Bare scored twice in the second half, and the Mavericks put together a 2-0 victory. Koontz, the former longtime coach at North Carroll, took over at Man Valley after several years as an assistant. Bryce Doran and Lexi Bell each had assists, and Madison Smith made four saves.
Francis Scott Key 3, Walkersville 0
At Walkersville, the Eagles won their opener behind second-half goals from Faith Haines, Kayla Seiler, and Hannah Boyer.
Boys Soccer
Thomas Johnson 5, Century 1
Recap: At Frederick, Alex Grasso scored the Knights’ lone goal with an assist from Joe Bergmaschi.
Manchester Valley 2, Middletown 1
Middletown (1-0) applied early pressure and scored quickly in the first five minutes, but Manchester Valley settled in and drew even at half. The Mavericks defense rallied and stood their ground, eliminating scoring opportunities for the remaining 75 minutes of play.
Box score:
Goals: MV— Braden Safley 1, Jack Metz 1; MID — Dylan Burns 1
Assists: MV— Abram Costanzo, Kevin Rebar; MID— N/A.
Saves: MV— Dan Sanders 5
Halftime: 1-1
Francis Scott Key 1, St. Paul’s 1
Carter Shipley scored off of a Kolton Puckett assist to open the match for the Eagles. St. Pauls Bobby Sagisi evened it up 20 minutes later. After that it was a defensive battle by both squads.
Box score:
Goals: FSK--Carter Shipley 1; SP--Bobby Sagisi
Assists: FSK -- Kolton Puckett
Saves: FSK -- Nathan Perry 7; SP--N/A
Halftime: 1-1
JV: SP, 3-0
Carroll Christian 7, Perry Hall 0
Joey Brauer had three goals and two assists to pace the Patriots in their opener. Carroll led 4-0 at halftime.
Box score:
Goals: CC -- Joey Brauer 3, Ben Lawrence 2, Joe Matthews 1, Jonathan Badorf 1
Assists: CC -- Brauer 2, Lawrence 1, Matt Reynolds 1, Cameron Wooden 1
Saves: CC--Sean Goldmsmith 2, Konner McLaughlin 2, Timothy Eisemann 8.
Girls Soccer
Century 2, Atholton 1
Century outshot Atholton, 23-7 as the Knights pulled off an overtime win. Emily Beall-Dennell scored the first goal for Century assisted by Summer Morrison, who also scored the game-winning goal assisted by Haley Greenwade.
Volleyball
Carroll Christian 3, Frederick Force 0
The Pats won 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 behind 11 assists and eight aces from Abbey Duncan. Kiera Goldsmith had five kills.