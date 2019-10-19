South Carroll (0-7, 0-4) drove the ball into Liberty territory on the first possession, but had its drive cut short after Dylan O’Neill’s pass tipped off the hands of a receiver into the hands of Liberty’s McClain Butler for an interception. Propelled by 25- and 33-yard completions by Kent, Liberty drove down the field in six plays, with Tommy Nelson punching it one from 1 yard out for a 7-0 lead.