Liberty football had no trouble defeating South Carroll Friday night, routing the Cavaliers 41-0 at Parker Field in Carroll County Athletic League action.
The Lions (5-2, 4-0 CCAL) scored on their first three drives of the game, putting the contest out of reach in the first half. Senior quarterback Nate Kent was all over the field, throwing for 187 yards and a touchdown while running for 134 yards and a touchdown.
After dropping its first two games of the season to Frederick County powers Linganore and Walkersville, Liberty has won five games in a row, outscoring its opponents 170-45. The win over South Carroll was its first shutout of the season.
South Carroll (0-7, 0-4) drove the ball into Liberty territory on the first possession, but had its drive cut short after Dylan O’Neill’s pass tipped off the hands of a receiver into the hands of Liberty’s McClain Butler for an interception. Propelled by 25- and 33-yard completions by Kent, Liberty drove down the field in six plays, with Tommy Nelson punching it one from 1 yard out for a 7-0 lead.
Following a Cavaliers three-and-out, Liberty went right back to work. Kent accounted for 59 of the Lions 67 yards on the drive, which ended with a 1-yard run by Nelson for his second score of the night. Kent sparked another touchdown on Liberty’s next drive, scrambling for 57 yards on a third-and-10 to give the Lions first and goal at the 6-yard line.
Kent scored on a 6-yard run two plays later to give Liberty a 21-0 lead.
South Carroll advanced into Lions territory on four of its five first half drives but was unable to score. The drives ended with two interceptions, a punt and a turnover on downs.
After having a field goal blocked on their first drive of the second half, Liberty scored on its next two. Chris Smith powered the Lions on the first scoring drive of the half, running for 39 yards in the drive and a 2-yard touchdown to extend Liberty’s lead to 28-0. Following a South Carroll punt, Kent completed three straight passes, the last to senior Paul Libbee for a 24-yard touchdown.
That gave the Lions a 35-0 lead, putting a running clock into effect in the fourth quarter.
Liberty travels to Westminster next week for a matchup of two teams unbeaten in CCAL play, while South Carroll will host Century looking for its first win of the season. The Cavs have never been 0-7 in program history.
Liberty has now won four in a row in its all-time series with the Cavaliers, who reeled off eight in a row from 2009-15.