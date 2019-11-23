Spitz kept his eyes on a tipped pass during a crossing pattern, snared it around midfield, then used his speed to get around Elkton defenders and hug the far sideline for the touchdown. Sean Disbrow’s second extra point of the game tied the score at 14-14 with 4:37 to play in the half, but the Golden Elks recovered an onside kick and started at their own 48 on the next possession.