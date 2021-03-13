Special teams spur Winters Mill football to defeat Francis Scott Key for its first win

On a night when offense is hard to come by, special teams plays can make or break a game.
After struggling turning the ball over last week in a loss to South Carroll, Winters Mill made two big special teams plays and scored a defensive touchdown to earn their first win of the season in beating Francis Scott Key 22-8.
“Last week I thought we played a team we pretty evenly matched with and tonight I thought we played a team we were pretty evenly matched with,” said Winters Mill coach Matt Miller, whose team lost to South Carroll. “If the ball bounces in your direction, it tends to favor you. Last week we gave the turnovers and this week we got the turnovers.”
Neither team was able to gain much traction to start the contest and a Winters Mill drive stalled late in the first quarter inside of Eagles territory.
Facing a fourth-and-long, Braxtyn Koch boomed a punt that teammate Peyton Peters hustled to down on Francis Scott Key’s 2-yard line.
Two plays later, Koch pounced on a bad snap by the Eagles in the end zone to put Winters Mill (1-1) on the board, capping it off by drilling the extra point to make it 7-0.
Peters had another big play later when he recovered a fumble late in the first half to stop a drive by the Eagles. In the second half, Peters stepped up to make a big tackle to stop the Eagles just short of a first down on a fourth-and-5 play.
Leading 7-0, the Falcons stopped FSK on the opening drive of the second half but their ensuing possession stalled just past midfield.
Out came Koch to punt again, and this time the Eagles fumbled the called fair catch and Brady Forte pounced on the ball on Francis Scott Key’s 3. Ben Ruby plowed into the end zone on the next play and Cooper Maus scrambled in the conversion to make it 15-0.
When they needed to, the Falcons came up big on defense, stifling the Eagles on multiple fourth down attempts and creating some timely turnovers.
Down by two touchdowns late and deep in their own territory, the Eagles’ attempted deep pass was intercepted by Will Tobias and taken back 34 yards to make the score 21-0 and Koch drilled the extra point to put the Falcons up 22-0.
The Eagles marched up the field following the pick-six and got on the board when quarterback Jarren Rutter connected with Elijah Harris for a 27-yard touchdown. Harris made a nice play to give himself space and made a one-handed catch.
After forcing Winters Mill to punt on their next possession, the Eagles implemented a number of short passes to move up the field, but Nathan Gelsinger intercepted a Rutter pass that sealed the win.
“Turnovers I thought were really the difference in the game today,” Miller said. “They have some really good players on that team. Last week we were on the short end, this week it came out in our favor and I am happy. Every game in this season is a gift and we approach it as such. We get to play, we are happy and I am even happier that we got the win.”
SCORING SUMMARY
WM-Braxtyn Koch fumble recovery (Koch kick)
WM-Ben Ruby 4 run (Cooper Maus run)
WM-Will Tobias 32 interception return (Koch kick)
FSK-Elijah Harris 27 pass from Jarren Rutter (Rutter run)