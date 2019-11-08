Football: Francis Scott Key can’t keep up with Edmondson in 1A North playoff loss

BALTIMORE — Francis Scott Key faced an Edmondson team in Friday night’s Class 1A North Region playoff game that leaned on Daniel Frink to lead its offense, and the Eagles found out first-hand just how talented the Red Storm running back is.

Frink carried quite the load with close to 330 yards and scored four touchdowns as Edmondson pulled away for a 30-16 victory at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute’s stadium.

Frink broke off scoring runs of 79, 56, 6, and 34 yards. The senior flashed his speed and got around FSK’s defense more often than not. But the Eagles (3-7) stayed within striking distance for most of the night, and first-year coach Will Thompson praised his players for their effort.

“As you saw tonight, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing ... they don’t quit,” Thompson said. “And we can build from that.”

Key trimmed Edmondson’s lead to 22-16 midway through the third quarter when senior quarterback Reese Sauter rolled toward the near sideline and found fellow senior Ryan Bennett for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Bennett broke free from a Red Storm defender and raced in for the score, and FSK converted a two-point play.

Frink took over on Edmondson’s next drive, though, and his 34-yard scamper on third-and-1 gave the Red Storm (8-2) a 28-16 lead before they converted their own two-point conversion with 5:34 to play.

FSK couldn’t find an answer on offense, and Edmondson ran out the clock for the win.

Francis Scott Key failed on fourth down on its first three possessions, despite two of them starting deep in Edmondson territory. The Eagles finally broke through after a fumble by Frink at their own 19.

Key embarked on a 14-play, 81-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Sauter to Ryan Rill. Sauter found Bennett along the far sideline for a 30-yard catch on third-and-8 to extend the drive, and the Eagles benefited from a Red Storm penalty on fourth-and-3 from the 13.

Rill hauled in the touchdown on the next play, and his conversion run put the Eagles ahead 8-6 late in the second quarter. Edmondson got the ball back on its 12 with 26 seconds to go when Frink darted through FSK’s defense for a 79-yard run that gave the Storm first-and-goal. On the next play, quarterback Gabriel Johns’ pass was deflected near the line of scrimmage and launched high into the air.

Austin Schemm was waiting in the end zone, and the FSK sophomore pulled down the interception to keep Edmondson off the board.

The Eagles led at the half, but couldn’t keep up with Frink & Co. Still, Thompson didn’t have much to say in the way of criticism following the loss.

“They’re great kids, man," Thompson said. “We don’t have any issues, no discipline issues from my kids. They’re terrific.”