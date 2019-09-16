Football: Francis Scott Key still finding success with Wing-T offense

Centennial faced difficulty against Francis Scott Key’s defense on Friday night, but the Eagles offense showed little mercy as well.
Key, operating under its tradtional Wing-T formation, got the best of the Eagles of Howard County 43-6 on Friday, giving first-year coach Will Thompson his first victory at the helm.
Thompson said his Eagles players dealt with some adversity throughout the week leading up to hosting Centennial. There were a few personal struggles, but the team came together to put their first win of the 2019 season in the books.
“I was worried about the kids being mentally there,” Thompson said. “When we stepped on the field, the switch flipped. I think we did a good job of capitalizing on everything that was going on and coming out there to maximize our potential. That was the biggest thing, play by play, point by point, and so on.”
Five Eagles scored touchdowns against Centennial — Bryce Zepp, Reese Sauter, Ryan Bennett, Ryan Rill, and Joe Redman, who found the end zone twice.
The Wing-T formation is designed for more motion in the backfield with inside hand-offs and sweeps rather than a more common spread offense with more receivers. There is only one running back, or “wing,” in this variation, with the other lined up next to the fullback on the opposite side from the back.
This way, pressure on the quarterback to throw the ball is alleviated.
“I think our offense is built specifically for our kids,” Thompson said. “We don’t have the biggest kids, we don’t have the fastest kids but we have kids who will battle and not quit. That offense is selfless in itself with three or four guys that can carry the ball at any time and the kids know it pretty well.”
FSK lost to Poly 34-31 in Week 1, but the the Eagles let their offense go to work early when senior quarterback Reese Sauter led a 12-play drive of 75 yards that ended with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Sauter. Redman, a senior, said Poly faced some difficulty adjusting to the team’s offensive scheme.
Friday’s game against Centennial was no exception.
“Wing-T works very well because the defense doesn’t know who is getting the ball,” Redman said. “We’re just getting our blocks, they’re in misdirection and all of it’s working out for us.”
The Eagles host Winters Mill this Friday to open Carroll County Athletic League play. FSK beat the Falcons 44-8 in last year’s game in Westminster.