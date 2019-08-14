Football: Westminster’s Evan Warren makes commitment to Navy

Evan Warren said a football placekicker is a unique position, one at which a single moment on the field can either make or break an individual.
It’s an opportunity to prove oneself in the spotlight, Warren added, and the incoming Westminster senior feeds on every one of those chances he gets to showcase his talent.
Next year, he will continue to pursue that flair after he recently announced via his Twitter account his commitment to play football at the United States Naval Academy. Warren thanked his friends, family, teachers, current coaches, and coaches who recruited him in the post.
“I love the tradition they have there, and the incredible opportunity to go to school there and become an officer,” Warren said. “I loved the entire package … Navy just felt right. It really appealed to me being close to home and being familiar with Annapolis. It’s an incredible small city with an incredible atmosphere.
“I’m honored and grateful to accept that opportunity at the Naval Academy.”
Warren said his recruitment process started back in March, when he was first contacted by the Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He visited Navy two weeks later to check out the campus under a more immersive experience and met the school’s head football coach, Ken Niumatalolo.
Both service academies made offers for Warren shortly after.
Warren attended a variety of specialist camps this summer where he garnered interest from a few Ivy League schools, as well as Virginia Tech. The Hokies offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity, his third official offer.
Warren narrowed his choices down to both service academies, and it took one more visit to Navy for Warren to officially make his decision.
Former Owls football coach Matt Study said Navy will provide Warren with the best balance of academic and athletic success. Warren’s leadership and work ethic are special, he added, and his discipline is unmatched.
“He doesn’t get rattled, he’s cold as ice,” Study, who coached Warren for three years, said. “That’s what it has to be in that position. He just has such high expectations for himself and for the team he’s on … He just works and works and works and that’s where he sets the bar so high for himself, he’s internally motivated.
“You can see that through his academics and how he carries himself through every aspect of his life.”
Warren nailed five field goals and made 41 extra points as a sophomore in 2017, and connected on 21 of 24 PATs and five more field goals last year. Westminster posted an 8-3 record and reached the Class 3A West Region championship game.
He earned Times first team all-county honors as a sophomore and junior as well.
Kohl’s Kicking Camps ranks Warren the 20th best kicker for the Class of 2020 and he’s rated as a five-star kicker and four-star punter. He is the 12th-best in his class with Chris Sailer Kicking, another professional kicking outlet.
Warren said he is looking forward to his senior season, and the Owls will have a new coach at the helm in Chris Bassler. Bassler took over for Study, who stepped down at the end of the 2018 season.
“I’m looking forward to going out there and having fun with my friends,” Warren said. “I want to enjoy my senior seasons and I’m looking forward to playing under Coach Bassler — he’s incredible and he knows football really well. He’s helped me out a lot and I’m excited for what he’s going to help us do on the field and what we’re going to do ourselves on the field.”