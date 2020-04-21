Awards still kicking in for Westminster senior Evan Warren

Evan Warren is no stranger to receiving accolades on and off the football field.
Warren, a senior at Westminster High School, was recently selected by the Maryland State Athletic Director’s Association as the male recipient of the 2020 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Student-Athlete Scholarship Award for the State of Maryland.
Warren is set to receive a plaque from the NIAAA and a $500 scholarship from the MSADA. In addition, his application was submitted to the NIAAA Section 2 scholarship committee where it will be reviewed along with the applications from six other states and the District of Columbia.
If selected, he will receive a $1,500 scholarship and that application will then be sent to the NIAAA’S national headquarters to compete with the winners from the association’s seven other sections.
“I think this is just another example of how Evan handled himself the last four years,” said Owls coach Chris Bassler. “He’s going to be a Division I football player and he obviously excelled on the field and in the classroom.”
Warren announced his commitment to play football at the United States Naval Academy via Twitter last August and said high school athletics has given him opportunities he never would have previously thought possible.
Playing football for one of the nation’s service academies and serving in the military are two of them.
“I knew this aligned best with my personal goals and values for me,” Warren said. “My ultimate goal was always to give back to other people and make a difference in my community so I felt like that was the perfect opportunity and that all came to be through high school sports.”
Warren said Westminster athletic director Terry Molloy told him when schools were still in session that he would be Westminster’s representative for the award. Warren had to fill out an application, a personal information sheet and he wrote an essay about what high school athletics meant to him.
He also had to interpret a code of ethics about sportsmanship and how he applied that to his life and experiences.
“I always looked up to the football players at Westminster High School and it was always my dream to be the kicker for the high school growing up,” Warren said. “I wrote about that and about how sports has allowed me to meet a bunch of different types of people and have exposed me to different walks of life.
“I’ve become friends with people I never though I would have become friends with before and it really allowed me to have diverse experiences and meet different groups of people and form relationship across the county.”
Kohl’s Kicking Camps ranks Warren as the 32nd-best kicker in the Class of 2020, and he is ranked at No. 26 for his class with Chris Sailer Kicking, another professional kicking outlet. He has a five-star rating at the position from both organizations.
Warren, a three-time Times first-team all-countian, made five field goals and 41 extra points as a sophomore in 2017. He connected on 21 of 24 PATs and five more field goals as a junior. He completed his high school career with 11 field goals and 43 PATs and kicked his longest field goal, a 52-yarder, in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowls at AT&T Stadium in January.
He also served as a team captain for the Owls’ football team this past fall.
“It was a really cool experience for me because being a kicker, you’re not always participating with your teammates in drills and stuff at practices,” Warren said. “You’re not always front and center with them and interacting with them all the time. I think it recognized the effort I put in to be a part of my team and lead my teammates even thought I wasn’t doing the same type of activities as them on the field or in drills.
“I think it spoke to what I try to do as a moral leader and leading by example.”
Bassler said Warren’s attributes allow him to succeed in just about every aspect of life.
Warren served as a student representative on the Carroll County Board of Education as a junior in 2018 and got to participate in the policy-making process for the county’s school system. He said the experience exposed him to a lot of different things and he was able to provide input on a variety of issues.
Warren also received recognition from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete Awards as the Region IV winner for the Baltimore Metro Area and was selected to represent the Baltimore chapter as the nominee to the National Team of Distinction at the beginning of March.
“I think it shows what great leadership skills he has and how highly he was thought of in our program,” Bassler said. “Those are things we will miss, even more so than his ability on the field. He’s a great leader and a great example of someone our kids really looked up to and aspire to be like.”