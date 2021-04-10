Junior quarterback leads South Carroll football past Century for a fourth win in five games

Ryan Barnard did a little bit of everything for the Cavaliers on Friday night.
The junior passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score as South Carroll topped county rival Century 27-12 at Parker Field.
In the third quarter, Barnard showed off his feet and arm on the decisive play of the game. Under intense pressure from a host of Knights, the quarterback spun away from defenders and escaped toward the sideline. As defenders closed in, Barnard lofted a pass toward the goal line where a wide-open Ryder Chalk was waiting. The senior hauled in the pass and backed into the end zone to push the lead to 21-12.
“I was just trying to make the play happen,” said Barnard. “I didn’t see anything at the start so I just ran around and hoped for the best.”
SC coach Mike Kraus said this game meant a lot to his team and the program since Century has gotten the better of the rivalry in recent years.
“This is a big win for our program,” he said. “It was talked about all week about getting back to where we were in the past. So our kids came out to play, we had something to prove. They did a good job.”
South Carroll (4-1) got on the board first as Barnard made an immediate impact with his first touch of the game. He took the snap, cut through the right side of the line, and rumbled 84 yards for a touchdown. His score gave the Cavs a 7-0 lead that wouldn’t last long.
Century (1-3) immediately responded with a big kickoff return that set the Knights up at the SC 14. Following a pass interference that gave the Knights a first down, junior running back Erik Harrell finished the drive with a 4-yard score. SC turned away a pass on the two-point conversion to maintain a 7-6 lead.
“I am proud of the effort from our kids,” Century coach Todd Edmondson said. “We just have to clean up some turnovers. Can’t give them free possessions. Proud of the effort and we will keep working.”
Barnard continued to come up big for the Cavs on their next scoring drive. With time winding under five minutes to go in the half, Barnard picked up 16 yards on a fourth down to keep a drive alive. The Cavs scored two minutes later when Barnard lofted a pass to junior Logan Miller in the back corner of the end zone for a score.
Again, Century responded quickly. Senior quarterback Gavin Batts hit Cole Avery on a 35-yard pass that set up the Knights at the SC 10. A few plays later, Batts scored on a keeper to pull Century within 14-12.
South Carroll’s defense buckled down in the second half. The Cavs forced turnovers on the first three Century drives of the half. The third turnover gave SC the ball at the Century 34 and set up Barnard’s pass to Chalk.
“We made some adjustments in the second half,” Kraus said. “They were getting us on the edges, our original game plan wasn’t anticipating that. Coaching staff got together and made some good changes and I think it did the job in the second half.”
After a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter, SC senior fullback Nick Malone put the finishing touches on the victory with a 5-yard score.
“This win was very important to us,” Barnard said. “Just trying to earn our respect back. Tonight was a great win.”
SCORING SUMMARY
SC–Ryan Barnard 84 run (Austin Gidge kick)
C–Erik Harrell 4 run (conversion failed)
SC–Logan Miller 5 pass from Barnard (Gidge kick)
C–Gavin Batts 2 run (conversion failed)
SC–Ryder Chalk 34 pass from Barnard (Gidge kick)
SC–Nick Malone 5 run (kick blocked)