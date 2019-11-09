Kyle Dry made a statement on the opening drive for Glenelg’s football team, and Century didn’t quite have an answer in Friday’s Class 2A West Region playoff game.
Dry nearly broke loose for a touchdown on the kickoff, then set up the Gladiators for their first touchdown en route to a 31-14 home victory. Century’s season ends with a 6-4 record.
Mason Davis scored early for Glenelg (7-3) and Dry added two first-half touchdowns before Landon Bruce ended the Knights’ drought. Bruce enjoyed a 60-yard run before scoring on a 5-yard burst, and Century trailed 21-7.
Glenelg was too much, however. Davis added another touchdown in the third quarter to pad the Gladiators’ lead. Century’s Dereik Crosby rattled off a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Glenelg advances to host Liberty in the next round.