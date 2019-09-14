Football: Francis Scott Key cruises past Centennial for first win

Francis Scott Key made quick work of visiting Centennial on Friday.
The Eagles used a balanced effort to blow out the Eagles of Howard County 43-6 and five different players each scored for FSK.
Senior running back Joe Redman led the Eagles with seven receptions for 77 yards (unofficially) and two touchdowns.
FSK junior Ryan Stull intercepted Centennial quarterback Malik Chester’s pass on the team’s second play of the opening drive. The Eagles (1-1) responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore Bryce Zepp and a two-point conversion from sophomore Ryan Rill. Redman found the end zone for an 18-yard rush to put FSK up 14-0 after forcing a three-and-out for Centennial, and the Eagles continued to roll.
Centennial faced difficulty against FSK’s defense, and the Eagles picked up a 29-0 lead, thanks to a 19-yard connection between FSK senior quarterback Reese Sauter and senior Ryan Bennett. Sauter pitched the ball to Rill, who ran in for the two-point conversion.
Chester made connections with teammates Quentin Foster and Anthony Matthews late in the second quarter, and Centennial ended the drive with a 60-yard touchdown from Matthews to put Centennial on the board with six points — Centennial’s second score of any kind since 2017.
Sauter found Rill for another FSK touchdown and Sauter connected with Bennett for another successful two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 37-6 lead at the half.
Redman found the end zone a second time with a 1-yard dash to make it 43-6 at the end of the third quarter. Zepp notched five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and Rill had six carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Nick Diehl added three carries for 34 yards.
FSK built a double-digit lead against Poly in last week’s season opener, but the Engineers rallied for a 34-31 victory in Will Thompson’s first game as head coach.
Centennial has not won a game since Sept. 2, 2016, and the program canceled its 2017 season because it didn’t have enough players to field a full team. The Eagles came back last season but finished 0-10, which included a forfeited game against Howard High, and didn’t score any points.
Centennial lost to Catonsville last week in its season opener, 35-7.
Francis Scott Key is home again next week to face Winters Mill in its first Carroll County Athletic League game of the season. FSK capped its 2018 season with a 44-8 win over the Falcons.