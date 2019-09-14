Football: Francis Scott Key cruises past Centennial for first win

FSK junior Ryan Stull intercepted Centennial quarterback Malik Chester’s pass on the team’s second play of the opening drive. The Eagles (1-1) responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore Bryce Zepp and a two-point conversion from sophomore Ryan Rill. Redman found the end zone for an 18-yard rush to put FSK up 14-0 after forcing a three-and-out for Centennial, and the Eagles continued to roll.