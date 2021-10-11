Carroll County Fall 2021 sports standings

Here’s a look at the updated Carroll County high school varsity sports standings as of Oct. 10, 2021:
Field hockey
Century (5-0 county, 8-1-1 overall); Liberty (3-0, 8-3); Francis Scott Key (2-1, 5-2); South Carroll (1-2, 6-3); Westminster (1-3, 5-4); Manchester Valley (0-3, 4-4); Winters Mill (0-3, 2-8).
Football
South Carroll (3-0 county, 6-0 overall); Francis Scott Key (3-1, 5-1); Liberty (2-1, 2-4); Westminster (2-1, 2-4); Century (1-2, 1-4); Manchester Valley (1-3, 3-3); Winters Mill (0-4, 0-6).
Boys soccer
Century (5-0 county, 9-1 overall); Westminster (4-1, 7-3); Liberty (3-2, 6-2-1); South Carroll (2-2, 5-4); Manchester Valley (2-3, 2-6); Winters Mill (1-4, 4-4); Francis Scott Key (0-5, 1-5); Gerstell (2-1-1 MIAA C, 7-1-1).
Girls soccer
Century (5-0 county, 9-1 overall); Liberty (3-1-1, 7-3-1); Manchester Valley (3-1-1, 4-5-1); South Carroll (2-2, 4-2); Westminster (2-3, 4-5); Winters Mill (1-4, 3-5); Francis Scott Key (0-5, 1-6); Gerstell (0-5 IAAM B Conference, 4-7).
Volleyball
Westminster (7-0 county, 8-0 overall); Liberty (6-1, 6-1); Century (4-2, 6-2); South Carroll (3-4, 4-5); Winters Mill (3-4, 3-6); Francis Scott Key (1-6, 1-6); Manchester Valley (0-6, 0-9); Gerstell (4-2 IAAM C Conference, 4-5).