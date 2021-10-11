xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll County Fall 2021 sports standings

By
Carroll County Times
Oct 11, 2021 6:00 AM
Manchester Valley and Westminster football team captains take the field for the coin toss before their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Manchester Valley and Westminster football team captains take the field for the coin toss before their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)

Here’s a look at the updated Carroll County high school varsity sports standings as of Oct. 10, 2021:

Field hockey

Century (5-0 county, 8-1-1 overall); Liberty (3-0, 8-3); Francis Scott Key (2-1, 5-2); South Carroll (1-2, 6-3); Westminster (1-3, 5-4); Manchester Valley (0-3, 4-4); Winters Mill (0-3, 2-8).

Advertisement

Football

South Carroll (3-0 county, 6-0 overall); Francis Scott Key (3-1, 5-1); Liberty (2-1, 2-4); Westminster (2-1, 2-4); Century (1-2, 1-4); Manchester Valley (1-3, 3-3); Winters Mill (0-4, 0-6).

Boys soccer

Century (5-0 county, 9-1 overall); Westminster (4-1, 7-3); Liberty (3-2, 6-2-1); South Carroll (2-2, 5-4); Manchester Valley (2-3, 2-6); Winters Mill (1-4, 4-4); Francis Scott Key (0-5, 1-5); Gerstell (2-1-1 MIAA C, 7-1-1).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Girls soccer

Century (5-0 county, 9-1 overall); Liberty (3-1-1, 7-3-1); Manchester Valley (3-1-1, 4-5-1); South Carroll (2-2, 4-2); Westminster (2-3, 4-5); Winters Mill (1-4, 3-5); Francis Scott Key (0-5, 1-6); Gerstell (0-5 IAAM B Conference, 4-7).

Volleyball

Westminster (7-0 county, 8-0 overall); Liberty (6-1, 6-1); Century (4-2, 6-2); South Carroll (3-4, 4-5); Winters Mill (3-4, 3-6); Francis Scott Key (1-6, 1-6); Manchester Valley (0-6, 0-9); Gerstell (4-2 IAAM C Conference, 4-5).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement