Carroll County’s fall coaches trying to cope without high school sports

“It’s been 37 years since I didn’t have a fall season,” said Jones, who ran cross country at Liberty and then returned to help the team while he was in college. “I still haven’t even wrapped my head around it. People ask, ’What are you doing with yourself?’ I’m like, ’You know, I don’t really know yet, because it just doesn’t feel like it started.’ I don’t know what to do with myself. It’s weird. And I don’t like it, I’ll tell you that right now.”