Carroll County set to allow spectators for upcoming fall high school sports season

Michael Duffy, the county’s supervisor of athletics, spoke during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting and said the public will be able to attend outdoor events with a limit of 250 spectators. For boys and girls soccer, and junior varsity football games, Duffy said two tickets will be given to each home and visiting team participant. Varsity football games, keeping in mind the potential for cheerleaders and marching bands that may attract bigger audiences, will allow for two tickets per home team participant. Duffy said any remaining tickets will be allotted for the visiting team.