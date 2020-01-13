Michael Duffy said he loves going to work every day as Carroll County’s supervisor of athletics.
Duffy, a Towson native, is the current president-elect of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and the chair of the MPSSAA’s Student-Athlete Leadership Committee. On June 1, he’s set to take on a new role as the president of the MPSSAA for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
“I’m looking forward to the strategic plan we’re going to be starting to help direct the next step of the MPSSAA,” Duffy said. “We’re going to be examining everything we do in making a plan for who we are to move forward and best promote the athletic programs and provide great opportunities for our students.”
The MPSSAA operates in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education and the 24 local school systems to provide interscholastic participation opportunities to more than 111,000 student-athletes at 198 public high schools. Duffy’s first year as president will coincide with the MPSSAA’s 75th anniversary milestone celebration.
MPSSAA elections take place every two years, and Duffy was voted as the president-elect in December 2017. Following his presidential role, he will serve two more years on the executive council as a past president. Duffy will be the second MPSSAA president with Carroll ties in the last three cycles.
Kim Dolch, who served as principal of North Carroll High School for 13 years and later as Carroll’s director of high schools, was MPSSAA president from 2014-16.
Earl Hersh, a charter member of the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame, served as the MPSSAA president from 1974-76, and held Carroll’s supervisor of athletics role for 25 years.
Duffy spent five years as AD at Mount Hebron High School prior to accepting the same position at Howard High in July 2006, where he remained for 13 years. He has also been a high school wrestling coach, having guided Mount Hebron to an undefeated dual-meet season and the Class 4A-3A state dual-meet title in 2002.
Duffy has been the MPSSAA’s state wrestling tournament director for five years.
“I would hope that I’ve got a clear vision for how to bring people together for the best interests for our students and coaches and how to make a product that best serves the educational goals for the state of Maryland’s public schools,” Duffy said.
Duffy took over as Carroll’s supervisor of athletics in July, filling in the role left vacant by Dave Dolch after Dolch retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
“It has been and continues to be an honor to be able to hold this position and I don’t say that lightly," Duffy said. "I really enjoy everything about my job and what I hope is impacting our athletic directors and impacting our coaches to in turn help our kids have a better experience.”