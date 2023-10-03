South Carroll golf wins district title behind medalist Patrick Carl; Westminster, Century, Francis Scott Key sending golfers to states

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As South Carroll golf eyed a return to the Class 2A/1A state tournament, coach Matthew Joseph and his golfers were locked in as the state’s best programs met Monday at Black Rock Golf Club for the District 1 tournament.

The Cavaliers, last year’s state runners-up, shot a class-low 304 as a team to officially qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for Oct. 23-25 in College Park.

“They went out today and just didn’t try to do anything crazy,” Joseph said. “They just did what they’ve been doing all year: be consistent.”

Led by Patrick Carl, the Cavaliers won another district title. Carl’s 70 earned him the top spot as district champion. He shook off a couple early missed birdie putts and a double bogey to finish strong, playing like his normal, dominant self.

“I started off a little shaky,” he said. “I missed a few really makeable putts, but on the back nine I realized I needed to slow down, stay calm and just get back to the basics.”

Backing Carl was Michael Valerio with a 76, and Jack Laur and Chase Loden, each with 79s.

Westminster also qualified its team for the state tournament after shooting a 305 in the Class 4A/3A tournament. For coach Palmer Phillips, the group’s success was fueled by improvement, not just on the course, but in the locker room as the Owls continue to improve all season.

“It’s our attitude,” he said. “They come in every day with a hunger to get better, shake off any bad moments and just give their all every time we hit the course.”

Riley Smith and Luke DiDio led Westminster with 74s. Micah Ozgar shot a 78 and Ty Streett shot a 79. Nisa Sillence shot an 88 to become and individual girls qualifier.

Century may not have qualified for the state tournament, but the Knights posted their best total in a couple years with a 334, led by 2A/1A individual runner-up and state qualifier Ryan Durborow.

“He’s been a true leader in every sense of the word for the whole team,” coach Jason Ellis said. “He’s a consistent player day in and day out and our team responds.”

Century's Ryan Durborow, shown in this file photo, advanced to the state golf tournament after finishing second in the Class 2A/1A District 1 tournament Monday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Joining Durborow in College Park at the end of the month will be teammate Madison Kwasny, who’s 91 saw her finish third and qualify for the 2A/1A girls state tournament as an individual. As a senior, she will make her state tournament debut later this month. Ellis is extremely pleased with how she’s developed throughout the season.

“Maddie’s worked her tail off,” he said. “She’s consistently trying to improve her short game and she just played really good all the way around. To say that I’m ecstatic for her is an understatement.”

Also qualifying in 2A/1A was Francis Scott Key’s McKenna Lanza, who advanced as an individual after shooting a 92.

Class 2A/1A team results

1- South Carroll (304)

2- Middletown (318)

3- Boonsboro (328)

4- Brunswick (330)

Class 4A/3A team results

1- Urbana (286)

2- Westminster (305)

3- Oakdale (312)