Century’s Demma Hall part of national preseason girls lacrosse team

Demma Hall’s standout high school career is at its midway point, and the Century High School junior is getting noticed despite having not played a game yet in 2020.
Hall finds herself on a nationwide roster as one of 12 midfielders on Inside Lacrosse’s Preseason All-ILWomen High School Team, which was released March 19.
“I was so honored. It’s so cool,” Hall said. “That’s just something that you’ll cherish forever.”
Hall is a University of Maryland verbal commit, and the country’s top Class of 2021 recruit according to Inside Lacrosse. She’s a three-sport athlete at Century, having earned Times all-county second-team honors in field hockey last fall and girls basketball in the winter.
“To stay on top of my lacrosse game, that’s the reason why I play so many sports,” Hall said. “In the offseason I’m always running, I always have some type of ball in my hand.”
Hall is coming off a sophomore lacrosse season in which she finished second in scoring in the Carroll County Athletic League with 97 points (48 goals, 49 assists). Hall helped Century go 12-3 and win the county championship (6-0 CCAL) with 48 draw controls and 41 ground balls.
As a freshman, Hall netted 50 goals and handed out 27 assists to finish fourth in the CCAL in scoring. She added 54 draws and 35 ground balls.
“Freshman year, it’s scary being a freshman out there and being new,” she said. “But when you know, like, that’s your game, you’ve just got to put your mind to it, I guess. I feel like my mental game throughout high school has gotten a lot better.”
Hall topped the 2019 Young Gun Junior Watchlist last September, giving her Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 ranking nationwide for her class. Gerstell’s Kennedy Major and Emily Messinese are also on the full list for the Class of 2021.
Hall is one of four Maryland players on the IL’s 2020 preseason team, and one of only two from a public school (Bel Air senior Maggi Hall is the other one).
Century’s run at the program’s ninth state championship fell short last spring when South Carroll knocked out the Knights in the regional playoffs. The Cavaliers went on to the take the 2A state crown, and Hall said she has been looking forward to getting back onto the field since Century’s 14-10 loss to SC on May 10. The Knights topped the Cavs 16-6 during the regular season.
Hall credits her family for helping her with the mental aspect of lacrosse, from her dad’s preaching to watching older sister Madi excel at Century. Madi Hall earned two first-team all-county honors — and helped the Knights win two state titles — before graduating in 2015 and taking her game to Florida, where she shined for the Gators.
“Sitting there and watching [Madi’s] games when I was little made me want to get out there so bad,” Demma Hall said. “It was so hard sitting there watching her. Yes, it was fun, but I wanted to be in her spot so bad. That definitely helped a lot.”