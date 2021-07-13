Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Century senior Demma Hall finishes on high note for county, regional champions

For Demma Hall, donning a Knights’ uniform was a destiny and dream fulfilled.
After watching her sister, Madi, dominate the turf at Century by helping the Knights win a pair of state crowns, the younger Hall couldn’t wait to follow in her sister’s footsteps.
“I had been waiting and waiting just to go to Century,” said Hall, the Times 2021 Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year. “[I remember thinking] my older sister’s there, I want to try it out and I want to do it. When I finally got there, I was more than ready to go out there.”
The younger Hall certainly made her own mark at the school. After a 50-goal (77 points) freshman season, she finished second among Carroll County players in scoring as a sophomore with 97 points (48 goals and 49 assists).
While COVID wiped out her junior year, Hall came back strong in her senior season. She took on a leadership role, acting as a facilitator for a Knights’ offense that averaged more than 10 goals a game in county play on the way to an 8-0 league record and a county title.
In the shortened season, Hall finished with a county-leading 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists) — 28 more than the next closest player.
“Demma did a great job this year of being our quarterback,” Century coach Becky Groves said. “Obviously, she drew a lot of attention from other team’s defenses so other people would slide early. She has great field vision and she was able to hit them with a pass and because our team is very talented, they were able to finish.”
While the pandemic may have taken away the chance for Hall to finish among the county’s all-time leading scorers, her impact at the school extends well beyond that.
“Demma has been an impact player since her freshman year,” Groves said. “She has always been scoring and assisting. There would be no question in my mind if we actually had her junior season, she would be in that 200-goal club, she would be one of those Top 10 scorers in county history. She has really impacted every facet of the game.”
Hall’s most important impact may be the guidance and support she has shown to younger players like sophomore Jasmine Stanton and juniors Anna Hackett and Caroline Little. The confidence Hall instilled in her teammates paid off in a big way in the Knights’ Class 2A West Regional Final victory over previously-undefeated Glenelg.
After the Gladiators trimmed the Knights lead to just one in the latter stages of the second half, Century defender Abby Fleishell created a turnover that led to a goal by Hall to regain control of the game. Hackett followed with a goal a few minutes later as the Knights survived with an 11-8 victory.
“She’s definitely a leader for us,” Groves said of Hall. “The kids follow her. She is always fired up and super intense. She has that competitive desire to win the game and to get everybody pumped up for the game. And if something doesn’t go well, she gets everybody regrouped and focused on our end goal.”
Hall saved perhaps her best performance for the Knights’ final victory of the season. The senior racked up nine points on three goals and six assists in a 23-0 win over Lansdowne in the 2A state quarterfinal.
The Knights fell short of their state title goal, losing in the state semifinals against Middletown, but that didn’t diminish the success of the season in Hall’s eyes.
“The team chemistry has never been as high as it was this season,” Hall said. “Looking around when you are out on that field and [to know] that every single person has your back. It’s just such an amazing atmosphere to be in and to be involved with. It makes it all worth it.”
After graduating this spring, Hall is now setting her sights on the new challenge of earning a starting spot for the University of Maryland women’s lacrosse team.
“I am so excited,” she said. “I have been waiting for that moment since the day I committed there. Just being able to wear [the Maryland] flag on my back is something amazing to me. It is something that I really take pride and joy in. I am ready for the new experiences, new level of play and meeting a bunch of new people again.”
FIRST TEAM ALL-COUNTY
Goalie
Sydney Hetrick, Westminster, junior
Defense
Jess Bare, Manchester Valley, junior
Jane Brewer, Century, sophomore
Emma Hawks, Westminster, junior
Julia Lucas, Liberty, sophomore
Midfield
Demma Hall, Century, senior
Caroline Krauch, Manchester Valley, senior
Caroline Little, Century, junior
Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, sophomore
Madison Plitt, Century, senior
Lauren Saltz, Westminster, senior
Val Thompson, Liberty, junior
Attack
Anna Hackett, Century, junior
Lauren Hackett, Century, junior
Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, sophomore
Jasmine Stanton, Century, senior
SECOND TEAM ALL-COUNTY
Century: Janelle Balchune. Francis Scott Key: Sammie Beahm, Bailey Gisiner, Drew Watkins. Liberty: Jenna Evans, Izzy Lucas, Ally Pond, Emma Spaulding. Man Valley: Lauren Baldwin, Kirra Coufal, Erin Herrold, Casey Meredith. South Carroll: Sydney Luber, Caelin Stromberg. Westminster: Jess Kent, Amelia Reed. Winters Mill: Madison Harmening, Katelyn Heffner.
FINAL STANDINGS
1. Century (8-0 county, 11-1 overall); 2. Manchester Valley (6-2, 7-3); 3. Westminster (5-3, 5-4); 4. Liberty (4-4, 9-4); T5. South Carroll (2-6, 2-7); T5. Winters Mill (2-6, 2-7); 7. Francis Scott Key (1-7, 1-8).
SCORING LEADERS
1. Demma Hall, Century — 84 points (40 goals and 44 assists); 2. Riley Matthiesen, Liberty — 56 points (40 and 16); 3. Val Thompson, Liberty — 53 points (42 and 11); 4. Caroline Little, Century — 49 points (25 and 24); 5. Anna Hackett, Century — 47 points (38 and 9).
6. Madison Plitt, Century — 44 points (36 and 8); 7. Lauren Hackett, Century — 41 points (36 and 5); 8. Lauren Saltz, Westminster — 39 points (33 and 6); 9. Shannon McTavish, South Carroll — 37 points (31 and 6); 10. Jasmine Stanton, Century — 32 points (31 and 1).