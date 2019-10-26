Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County 2019 Carroll County Cheerleading Championships Oct 26, 2019 | 3:45 PM Carroll County High School Fall Cheerleading Championships Saturday October 26, 2019 at Westminster High School. Next Gallery PHOTOS South Carroll vs Century Boys Soccer Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Images from the Lions' 41-0 win over South Carroll in Winfield Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Girls soccer: Liberty vs. Century Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Century Football: Century vs. Manchester Valley Liberty vs Manchester Valley Boys Soccer Soccer: Gerstell vs. Catholic Volleyball: Manchester Valley vs. Westminster 2A-1A District 1 golf tournament Advertisement