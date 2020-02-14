College Roundup (Feb. 14): Mount St. Mary’s falls at home to Robert Morris

Malik Jefferson had a team-high 17 points for the Mount (10-15, 6-6 Northeast) on 7-for 11 shooting. Vado Morse had 14 points, and Damian Chong Qui added 12. Morse handed out five assists, and Jefferson grabbed eight rebounds. AJ Bramah came off the bench for the Colonials (16-11, 11-2) to collect 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Robert Morris won its seventh consecutive game.