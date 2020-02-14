College Roundup (Feb. 14): Mount St. Mary’s falls at home to Robert Morris

Robert Morris outscored Mount St. Mary’s by 13 points in the second half and beat the host Mountaineers 77-60 in Northeast Conference men’s basketball action Thursday night at Knott Arena.
Malik Jefferson had a team-high 17 points for the Mount (10-15, 6-6 Northeast) on 7-for 11 shooting. Vado Morse had 14 points, and Damian Chong Qui added 12. Morse handed out five assists, and Jefferson grabbed eight rebounds. AJ Bramah came off the bench for the Colonials (16-11, 11-2) to collect 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Robert Morris won its seventh consecutive game.
Mount St. Mary’s hosts Saint Francis on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.
Gettysburg 75, McDaniel 73
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Bullets hit a game-winning tip-in with 2.9 seconds remaining to nip the Green Terror (5-17, 1-14 Centennial Conference). Mike Wallace scored 23 for McDaniel, and Dragan Hornatko added 15. Nick Antolini netted 23 points for Gettysburg, capped with the game-winning bucket. McDaniel’s desperation 35-foot heave at the buzzer fell short.
Women’s Basketball
Gettysburg 71, McDaniel 57
Highlights: On Wednesday, the No. 22-ranked Bullets scored seven straight points early in the fourth quarter and pulled away from McDaniel (9-13, 5-12 Centennial). Liv Storer had 23 points, two shy of a career high, for the Green Terror. Gettysburg’s Ashley Gehrin dominated with 31 points and also grabbed seven rebounds.