Century High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, starting with Century High School.
The Knights’ girls lacrosse team consists of 11 players who have committed to play at the next level, led by three-time first-team all-county midfielder Grace Bruce (High Point). Meanwhile, Century’s boys lacrosse team features seven college-bound players. The 2019 Class 2A state finalists boast three-time first-team all-county defender Alex Kristian, who is headed to Loyola.
Century’s 2A state champion boys soccer team has three college commits in midfielders Jackson Glenn (Syracuse) and Alex Grasso (Frostburg State), and forward/midfielder Ryan Rolfes (York). And the Knights’ football team, which qualified for the 2A West playoffs for a second consecutive season, has Brandon Diehl (Frostburg), Andy Kristian (Rochester), and Dylan Wardle (Salisbury).
Shot put state champion Chett Brunner is bound for McDaniel College to join the track team. Brunner earned Times Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honors in 2020. Caroline Mastria shined in volleyball and girls track, and she’s choosing track at Shippesburg University.
Boys Basketball
Justin Wunder, Bridgewater
Girls Basketball
Sarah Deese, Howard Community College
Football
Brandon Diehl, Frostburg State
Andy Kristian, University of Rochester
Dylan Wardle, Salisbury
Golf
Suzanna Martin, Mount St. Mary’s
Boys Lacrosse
Connor Coonts, Carroll Community College
Brady Crumbacker, Frostburg State
Matt Daniel, Shenandoah
Wyatt Dickey, University of Cumberland (NAIA)
Alex Ellis, Lander
Alex Hillis, McDaniel
Alex Kristian, Loyola
Girls Lacrosse
Maddie Bates, Coastal Carolina
Maggie Bornyek, Virginia Commonwealth
Grace Bruce, High Point
Jess Diorio, Radford
Christina Haspert, Mount St. Mary’s
Kaitlyn Huber, Marquette
Kara Maurantonio, Mount St. Mary’s
Brittney Monroe, Stevenson
Summer Morrison, East Carolina
Maria Rekus, Old Dominion
Rachel Rubenstein, Mount St. Mary’s
Boys Soccer
Jackson Glenn, Syracuse
Alex Grasso, Frostburg State
Ryan Rolfes, York College
Girls Soccer
Grace Anderson, St. Mary’s
Softball
Brianna Kessler, Muhlenberg
Boys Track & Field
Chett Brunner, McDaniel
Cooper Neal, Wingate
Girls Track & Field
Sydney Gallant, High Point
Caroline Mastria, Shippensburg