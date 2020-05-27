xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Century High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

By Carroll County Times
Carroll County Times
May 27, 2020 5:00 AM

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.

Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s take a look at them, starting with Century High School.

The Knights’ girls lacrosse team consists of 11 players who have committed to play at the next level, led by three-time first-team all-county midfielder Grace Bruce (High Point). Meanwhile, Century’s boys lacrosse team features seven college-bound players. The 2019 Class 2A state finalists boast three-time first-team all-county defender Alex Kristian, who is headed to Loyola.
Century’s 2A state champion boys soccer team has three college commits in midfielders Jackson Glenn (Syracuse) and Alex Grasso (Frostburg State), and forward/midfielder Ryan Rolfes (York). And the Knights’ football team, which qualified for the 2A West playoffs for a second consecutive season, has Brandon Diehl (Frostburg), Andy Kristian (Rochester), and Dylan Wardle (Salisbury).

Shot put state champion Chett Brunner is bound for McDaniel College to join the track team. Brunner earned Times Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honors in 2020. Caroline Mastria shined in volleyball and girls track, and she’s choosing track at Shippesburg University.

Boys Basketball

Justin Wunder, Bridgewater

Girls Basketball

Sarah Deese, Howard Community College

Football

Brandon Diehl, Frostburg State

Andy Kristian, University of Rochester

Dylan Wardle, Salisbury

Golf

Suzanna Martin, Mount St. Mary’s

Boys Lacrosse

Connor Coonts, Carroll Community College

Brady Crumbacker, Frostburg State

Matt Daniel, Shenandoah

Wyatt Dickey, University of Cumberland (NAIA)

Alex Ellis, Lander

Alex Hillis, McDaniel

Alex Kristian, Loyola

Girls Lacrosse

Maddie Bates, Coastal Carolina

Maggie Bornyek, Virginia Commonwealth

Grace Bruce, High Point

Jess Diorio, Radford

Christina Haspert, Mount St. Mary’s

Kaitlyn Huber, Marquette

Kara Maurantonio, Mount St. Mary’s

Brittney Monroe, Stevenson

Summer Morrison, East Carolina

Maria Rekus, Old Dominion

Rachel Rubenstein, Mount St. Mary’s

Boys Soccer

Jackson Glenn, Syracuse

Alex Grasso, Frostburg State

Ryan Rolfes, York College

Girls Soccer

Grace Anderson, St. Mary’s

Softball

Brianna Kessler, Muhlenberg

Boys Track & Field

Chett Brunner, McDaniel

Cooper Neal, Wingate

Girls Track & Field

Sydney Gallant, High Point

Caroline Mastria, Shippensburg

