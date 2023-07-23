Check-Hers Elite, a Carroll-County-based girls lacrosse club program, develops talent, provides pipeline for state champions

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Casey Meredith, left, and Jess Kent were both members of the 2023 Check-Hers Elite team, coached by former Westminster coach Courtney Vaughn and US Lacrosse Hall of Famer Patty Daley. They were part of a Check-Hers club team that has produced numerous players for Carroll County high school programs in their recent run of state championships. (Helen Fischer)

It is no secret that some of the state’s best girls lacrosse is in Carroll County.

In the past three years, Carroll County schools have won five state championships, including Manchester Valley’s undefeated run to the Class 2A state title and Liberty’s third straight 1A state championship this spring.At least one Carroll County school has won a state championship every season since 2006.

All eight county schools have produced players that are continuing their careers at the college level, many a product of the same lacrosse factory — Check-Hers Elite, a Carroll County-based club lacrosse team that for over a decade has nurtured and developed some of the country’s best and brightest girls lacrosse talent.

“Our goal is to guide our girls in whatever path they chose,” co-founder and president Tracey Rohrback said. “We have high-level talent in our program and it’s our job to help them reach their full potential as athletes and as people.”

Check-Hers Elite has produced at least one player on a state championship team each year during the county’s dominant streak. Since 2004, Rohrback, Courtney Vaughn, Tori Leech and a host of coaches, parents and volunteers have been committed to providing opportunities for young lacrosse players, exposing them to some of the country’s top competition and advising the girls as they look to earn scholarships and compete at the collegiate level.

Helen Fischer runs the program’s social media accounts and has had two daughters go through the program. Her oldest, Sophie, is a senior at Butler University. Her youngest, Sarah, is playing at Shepherd University in West Virginia.

“They really care about taking the girls, embracing them and helping them become the best possible version of themselves,” Fischer said. “Tracey has done a phenomenal job running a program where they are supported from day one to even when they become Check-Hers alumni. The support is always there for all the girls no matter where life takes them.”

Check-Hers Elite fields teams at age levels from 10 to 18. This summer, Check-Hers Elite teams competed in tournaments across Maryland and Delaware, as well as recruiting showcases for the class of 2025 as the county’s upcoming stars are given the opportunity to display their talent with college coaches roaming the sidelines.

“We were able to get a sense of what schools the girls were interested in and what would be a great academic and athletic match for them, so that we can prepare for a summer that showcased their skills and talents on the field,” Team 2025 Black coach Tori McDonald said.

Tori McDonald is the Westminster girls lacrosse coach. She was a product the Check-Hers Elite club program before playing at Loyola Maryland. She also now coaches the program's 2025 team. (Helen Fischer)

McDonald, who is also head coach at Westminster, was a member of the 2015 Check-Hers Elite team before playing at Loyola Maryland. She notes how Check-Hers provides the girls with off-the-field memories and expierences that make them better people as well as players.

“They’re going to tournaments practicing together and it’s such a memorable time with your teammates,” she said. “The girls get extremely close, it’s like growing your family every summer.”

Last season, the county leaderboards and postseason accolades were headlined by players who were also members of Check-Hers Elite.

The club boasted three members of the 2023 Carroll County Times first team in Westminster’s Jess Kent and Manchester Valley’s Casey Meredith and Aubrey Chopper, as well as second team members Paige Morland, Amelia Reed (both Westminster), Sydney Luber (South Carroll), Drew Watkins (FSK) and Liv Sprinkle (Gerstell).

The players say it’s the foundation from Check-Hers that has allowed them to grow, improve on the field and excel at the highest levels. For some, the club has opened players eyes to the opportunities that await them if they continued to put in the work.

“I actually wanted to play college soccer,” Meredith, who will play lacrosse at Towson University, said. “Through the years, the coaches at Check-Hers supported that, but they also pushed me and kept instilling in me that I was as good as everyone else and that I had a bright lacrosse future.”

Casey Meredith started playing with Check-Hers Elite in middle school. The state champion at Manchester Valley will continue her career at Towson University. (Helen Fischer)

As Meredith, Kent and dozens of others look towards college lacrosse, they will enter college ready, in large part due to the foundation that was built way back in sixth grade when some of them first donned the signature pink and black.

“My coaches always made sure we practiced and worked out at a really high level,” Virgina Tech-bound Kent said. “They also made sure we were also great teammates and taught us patience with our teammates no matter how hard and tough the games get.”

So, when Carroll County looks for another state title in 2024, chances are teams across the county will be stockpiled with members of Check-Hers Elite.

“The strength the county teams in so many sports is just phenomenal,” Fischer said. “It’s the great rec programs and club teams that really lay that foundation for some great high school and college talent here in Carroll County and Check-Hers is a huge part of that.”