Varsity Q&A: Introducing new Century wrestling coach Zachary Blessing

Zachary Blessing, right, was an assistant coach with South Carroll wrestling in 2022 when the Cavaliers won the Class 1A state dual championship. Blessing has recently been named head wrestling coach at Century High School.

After a nine-year run as an assistant, where he helped programs win county and state championships, Zachary Blessing is getting his turn to run a program. Century announced this week that Blessing has been named the new head wrestling coach.

Blessing, who has spent time as an assistant coach at Winters Mill, South Carroll and most recently, Francis Scott Key is no stranger to Century. The Winters Mill alum is the current junior varsity baseball coach at the school, where he is a special-education teacher.

“I saw the opening and with me working in the building and coaching at the school already, I think it was the perfect fit,” Blessing said.

Blessing spoke with the Carroll County Times about his new role and vision for the program moving forward. (Note: Some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.)

How would you describe your coaching style?

It’s definitely hands-on. With me being in the building, I can see the kids in classes and build that relationship with them. So it’s easy to connect and help them the best way I can.

What have you taken from your time as an assistant coach that you want to institute now that you are a head coach?

I want to duplicate a little bit from every coach I’ve worked under and blend it into my own style. I’ve seen great administrative managers, I’ve seen great X’s and O’s coaches, and some coaches that were the ultimate players’ coach. There’s multiple ways to be a successful coach.

Have you gotten to speak with any of the returning wrestlers since you took the job and what was your first impression of the guys?

I’ve been able to speak to a few, being an assistant for the last nine years I’ve been able to see some of them as opponents. Based on what I already know, it’s a really strong room we have coming in and I can’t wait to add more. I plan on meeting with everyone next month.

Have you made any progress on putting your staff together?

It will be an entirely different staff from last year. I have two or three people in mind that I know will add to the room and make for a nice group. I can tell you now, my brother, Troy, will be joining me. He’s a two-time state qualifier and the all-time wins leader at Winters Mill.

What is your vision for the program?

My vision for the program is to have good numbers, good quality numbers with kids that want to be a part of something at Century High School. I also want to build our women’s division. Being at Winters Mill and FSK, I saw firsthand the growth of women’s wrestling in the county and I want Century to be apart of that.

Going forward, what would you say are the “cardinal principles” of your program?

Hard work, coachability and discipline. I want the guys and girls to come in every day ready to work hard during practice. I want them to have their eyes and ears open to everything and just to be coachable. Then just discipline, discipline in our studies, discipline in our athletics, discipline at home.

What are you doing with your free time when you’re not teaching or coaching?

Since I’m not coaching in the fall, I’m on the couch every Saturday and Sunday watching football. I love baseball and of course, the Dallas Cowboys.