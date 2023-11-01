Century boys soccer has offensive eruption in 9-3 win over Winters Mill in regional final; 7 Knights score in victory

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Century's Nick McGhin scored a hat trick in the Knights' 9-3 win over Winters Mill in Tuesday's regional championship game. (Jake Shindel)

In the regular season, Century boys soccer lost to Winters Mill by a goal in overtime. Knights coach Stephen Hurst wanted to make sure history did not repeat itself — and his players responded.

“The players were focused,” Hurst said. “They really wanted this game; they remembered the game from a month ago. We put a lot of work in practice in the past month in terms of trying to put more goals in the back of the net.”

Century righted its wrong from the regular season, defeating Winters Mill, 9-3, winning the Class 2A West Region I final Tuesday night.

“It just motivated everybody,” midfielder Nick McGhin said. “Nobody wants to lose to the same team twice in a season. Everyone wants to win a regional final. I just gave them the motivation the team needed.”

Seven players scored for the Knights, who’s nine goals tied a season-high, originally set Sept. 14 against Pikesville.

“It’s always the game plan to let as many guys score as possible,” McGhin said. “If we can do that, that’s how we do it.”

McGhin was a catalyst for his team, recording a hat trick and being the only player on the team to score more than one goal.

Century got the scoring started early, but less than five minutes later, Winters Mill’s Camden Deming scored on a boot from over 30 yards out to tie the game. After that, Century goalkeeper Greyson Glenn held Winters Mill scoreless until the game was already well in hand late.

“I thought other than the goal he gave up — that was a mistake — after that, he played pretty solid,” Hurst said. “I think he came out and got a lot of good balls. He played well.”

Glenn, the only freshman on the team, recorded nine saves throughout the game and also made goal-saving defensive plays to punch away multiple corner kicks by Winters Mill.

While winning the regional final is a significant accomplishment, McGhin understands the road ahead for Century, who now prepares for a state quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined.

“Regional champs is just the halfway point of playoffs,” McGhin said. “We need to get the state champ, too. The regional championship obviously feels good, but we need the state championship.”