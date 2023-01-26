Andrew Marcinko’s late shot lifts Century boys basketball over Winters Mill, 55-53

Winters Mill senior Kandi Mkpasi, left, and Century junior Ben Chenowith, right, prepare for the opening tip-off in Wednesday night's game. (Timothy Dashiell)

In a game that was physical, personal and at times a little chippy, Carroll County’s leading scorer Andrew Marcinko and Century shook off a tough first half as Marcinko’s layup with 27 seconds left gave the Knights the narrow 55-53 victory over Winters Mill.

The win capped off a 30-point night for Marcinko, who was able to catch fire from deep during a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

“He’s the straw that stirs the drink over there,” Winters Mill coach David Wynne said. “He’s a great shooter and all-around talent.”

Down three late, a key offensive rebound from Century’s Ryan Mathews turned into a crucial three-point play. What turned out to be his only three points of the game proved to be huge as his efforts tied the game at 53 with less than a minute left.

From there it was all Marcinko, the senior capped off a double-digit scoring fourth quarter with a tough layup over two Falcons defenders to give the Knights the late lead. After the Falcons’ final shot hit the rim, the Knights grabbed the rebound and escaped with the victory.

Winters Mill held Marcinko and the rest of the Knights in check in the first quarter with some physical play both inside and out. Owen Case helped carry the Winters Mill offense as the Falcons built a two-point lead after the first quarter. The junior finished with 21 points of his own and frustrated the Knights with smothering defense and the ability to hit tough shots.

“I thought they did a really good job of getting us off balance in the first half,” Century coach George Wunder said.

In a game where tensions ran high, both teams had to make adjustments and keep emotions in check after a Winters Mill run late in the second quarter put the Falcons up four at the half.

After a technical foul, a fan ejection and some trash talk being exchanged by both teams, the path to victory became clear: the team that kept its composure would come out on top.

Wunder pleaded with his boys to stay focused if they wanted to earn a tough road victory.

“I told them no matter what, we have to be composed enough to still play our style,” Wunder said.

As the second half started and the psychical play down low continued, Kandi Mkpasi led a Winters Mill rebounding effort that dominated the third quarter for the Falcons. Still, Marcinko and the Knights would not be denied, enjoying some offensive success of their own. Marcinko’s ability to make shots had an impact on more than just the score as his teammates started to get more involved as well.

“Proud of him for stepping up in the second half,” Wunder said. “When he gets going, it starts opening things up for other people and we really can get going.”

Some key adjustments by Wunder not only opened up the floor for Marcinko, but the entire offense as the Knights came storming back at the end of the third to cut the lead down to two entering the fourth quarter.

“We spread the floor more a lot in the second half,” Marcinko said. “We couldn’t really drive so when we spread it, we were able to get the shots we wanted to.”

It was in the fourth quarter where both offenses shined, Case got some assistance from fellow guard Dallas Johnson as the Falcons’ second leading scorer shook off a tough first half with seven fourth quarter points including a floater to take a three-point lead with less than a minute left to play.

From there, it was all Century and Marcinko’s late heroics.

The win taught the Knights a valuable lesson about winning tough games on the road and staying calm when games get tight and tense.

“It’s important that our guys understand that teams are gonna play us all types of ways,” Wunder said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to play our game.”