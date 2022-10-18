No. 12 Century girls soccer wrap up county title with 2-0 victory over Westminster

Westminster defender Emily Conklin guards the middle of the penalty area during a soccer game at Westminster High School on October 17, 2022. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

The train that is the Century girls soccer program just keeps on rolling.

The twelfth-ranked Knights got one goal in each half and used a stingy midfield defense to stifle host Westminster and win the Carroll County championship, 2-0, at Ruby Field on Monday night. The Knights had to do it the hard way, playing much of the second half a player down after a red card.

Harli Hamlett and Jane Brewer each scored to pace Century (9-3 overall, 6-0 Carroll County).

“It really feels good to win this,” Hamlett said. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves this year to do this again, and it’s just another goal we’ve met.”

Century forward Harli Hamlett kicks the ball away from Westminster defenders during Monday's game. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

The Knights didn’t waste much time getting on the board, opening the scoring only 4:54 into the contest. A long ball into the right corner of the offensive zone found senior Sheridan Cline, who dribbled towards the corner. Cline juked her defender and fired a perfect cross to Hamlett in front of the goal. Her head did the rest, directing the ball past Westminster keeper Carlie Rosewag for a 1-0 lead.

“She set herself up nicely in the corner and ran past her defender,” Hamlett, a junior said. “She placed the ball perfectly, and I just headed it downward into the net.

After a semi-rough start that saw a few opportunities by the Owls, the Century defense began to assert itself more and more, especially in the midfield. As hard as Westminster tried, the Owls midfield, led by Jennifer Vasquez, was constantly turned away in the first half.

Century defender Sheridan Cline clears the ball during Monday's game at Westminster. (Thomas Walker / Carroll County Times)

Westminster (7-3, 4-2) appeared to catch a big break when a Century player was given a yellow card for a rough tackle early in the second half. A second yellow card followed, which equaled a red, meaning Century had to play a player down for the remainder of the game.

Playing shorthanded only served to further embolden the Knights, and it wasn’t long until they cashed in again.

After Century was awarded a corner kick midway through the second half, a great service found the head of senior Brewer, who outjumped her defender and guided the ball into the back of the net.

“I was coming right towards my head,” Brewer said. “I knew I was taller [than her defender], and I used that to my advantage.”

Westminster continued to mount challenges. The Owls got a partial breakaway by senior Emma Youngling, but Century keeper Mia Graff met her at the top of the box and smothered the ball with 6:52 left.

The Owls’ last serious gasp came with 2:50 left when Vasquez fired a shot from the corner, which Graff punched out of harm’s way.

“I thought they were better than us in the midfield in the first 10-15 minutes, but then we started to play better,” Knights coach Chris Little said. “We played 25 minutes of the second half down a [player], and we even scored a goal. We believe everyone on the team has a purpose, and everybody stepped up tonight.”