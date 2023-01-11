Hannah Duncan, Mackenzie Mowder lead Century girls basketball in close 36-32 win against Westminster

Century girls basketball overcame a rough first quarter, relying on some excellent ball handling, a balanced scoring attack and most importantly, composure, as the Knights were able to hold off Westminster for a 36-32 win and get back over .500 on the season.

“There were times where they went on a run and we weren’t making any shots, but we kept working at it together,” Century coach Danielle Fieni said.

Advertisement

Century's Mia Graff right, continues to the basket after being fouled by Westminster's Julianna Lesher, left, in the second quarter of Tuesday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Knights started off cold offensively, only making one shot from the field in the first quarter. Westminster’s guards blitzed them with pressure, forcing an increasingly impatient offense to take tough, out-of-rhythm shots.

“You guys aren’t running our offense,” Fieni yelled during a timeout. “Stop just chucking up shots.”

Advertisement

The Knights woke up offensive in the second quarter. Despite pressure from the Owls, Hannah Duncan and Harli Hamlet stepped up and made shots that kept Century in the game.

Duncan, who normally dishes the ball to her forwards and fellow guards, took a more aggressive role Tuesday night, finishing with nine points. She took what the defense gave her and the newly discovered offensive gave Century confidence going into the second half.

Century head coach Danielle Fieni, left, talks with Hannah Duncan during Tuesday's game against Westminster. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“As soon as one person makes a shot, we all get really excited for each other,” Duncan said. “When the shots are open, hey, you gotta make them.”

The third quarter is when the Knights made their true run. Duncan, now comfortable handling the pressure defense, kept the ball moving and the turnovers low. The ball movement opened up opportunities for everyone, including sophomore forward Mackenzie Mowder.

Mowder finished with a game-high 11 points for the Knights as her scoring sparked the run Century needed to take a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

“It’s all about driving and when you see an open lane, just taking it,” Mowder said.

The fourth quarter was all about composure, as the game stayed close, tough defense was played by both teams.

On one end, the Knights defense stepped up in the half-court, forcing the Owls into contested jump shots by clogging the driving lanes with multiple defenders.

Advertisement

“Everyone contributed. This was one of our best games as a team.” — Century girls basketball coach Danielle Fieni

The Owls, desperate for turnovers and fast break opportunities, increased the pressure by constantly attempting to trap Century’s guards in the corner.

Fieni never flinched, she made adjustments and continued to run her normal offense knowing that she could trust Duncan to keep the ball safe while the game was close.

“Anyone that’s seen her from last year knows how much she’s worked,” Fieni said. “She’s very patient and composed and that’s what it takes to be a great ballhandler.”

The Knights held on for the win. Fieni was thoroughly impressed with the way her team won and how despite the tough start, the Knights weathered the storm together.

“Everyone contributed,” she said. “This was one of our best games as a team.”