Century, Westminster recognize senior athletes on Signing Day

National Signing Day didn’t have quite the same fanfare around Carroll County on Wednesday, but a few high schools chose to hold ceremonies to showcase their varsity athletes making their college choices official.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic putting high school sports on hold in Carroll, seniors around the county were celebrated at signing day events. Century and Westminster held theirs Wednesday, while the other five public high schools are choosing to wait until the spring to recognize their athletes.
(Gerstell Academy is planning a signing day ceremony for Thursday, Nov. 12.)
Century honored four seniors at its ceremony ― girls lacrosse players Demma Hall and Madison Plitt, girls soccer player Emily Streett, and boys lacrosse player Camren Santos.
Hall and Plitt are continuing their lacrosse careers, with Hall headed to University of Maryland and Plitt bound for Jacksonville University. Streett is headed to Mount St. Mary’s for soccer, and Santos committed to Lynn University for lacrosse.
Hall posted 97 points in her sophomore season for the county champion Knights in 2019, with 48 goals and 49 assists. She missed out on her junior season last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the midfielder landed on an Inside Lacrosse preseason national team in 2020.
Plitt, also a midfielder, had 22 goals and three assists for Century, which went 12-3 (6-0 Carroll County Athletic League) in 2019.
Streett was part of Century’s girls soccer squad that played in the Class 2A state semifinals in 2019, and she helped the Knights finish 16-1 and win a CCAL crown. Streett also pitched in on a defense that posted 11 shutouts last fall.
Santos, a face-off specialist, helped the Knights play in the 2A boys lacrosse state final in 2019. Century went 16-3 (5-1 CCAL) in that season.
Stantos is set to join former high school teammate Jalen Stanton at Lynn.
Westminster’s signing day ceremony featured three lacrosse players in Cam Doolan (Bucknell) and Ian Welch (Alderson-Broaddus) on the boys side, and Lauren Saltz (Penn State) on the girls side.
Doolan and Welch were part of the Owls’ undefeated 2019 campaign that ended with them edging Northern (Calvert) 9-8 in the 3A final for a second time in as many seasons. Doolan a midfielder, posted nine goals and three assists in 2019; Welch, a defender, helped Westminster (19-0) win its third straight county championship prior to another state crown.
Saltz did her part in helping the Owls to the second of back-to-back 3A state titles. The midfielder had 49 goals and 13 assists in 201, and netted two goals in the state final against C. Milton Wright, a 15-9 victory.