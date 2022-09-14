First-year coach Sarah Walton looking to lead Century volleyball to a championship

Century volleyball coach Sarah Walton gives instruction to her players during a match at Dulaney on Sept. 8. Walton took over the program after long-time coach Bryan Trumbo stepped down in the spring. She is looking to lead the Knights, last year's Class 2A state runners-up, to a championship. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

When longtime Century volleyball coach Brian Trumbo stepped down in March, not a lot of players were shocked.

It was a decision many knew could happen, as Trumbo became a volunteer assistant under his father at Stevenson University shortly after the decision.

Advertisement

It did mean for the first time in 10 years a new face would lead Century’s program. The Knights were coming off a 15-4 campaign in 2021 that saw them make the Class 2A state finals, with a lot of starters slated to return in 2022.

To replace Trumbo, Century brought in Sarah Walton, a first-time head coach to take over a program that has championship aspirations.

Advertisement

Century volleyball coach Sarah Walton looks on during warmups before a match at Dulaney on Sept. 8. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Walton had prior head coaching experience, being a fill-in coach for local club teams while in college. However, it was never a full-time job. It was in one of the gigs with FCA Maryland that Century senior outside hitter Sierra Plummer first heard about Walton.

“I was very excited,” Plummer said when she learned about the hire. “I had heard just good things through the club. I knew she played volleyball for a long time but I wasn’t exactly sure of her coaching style at the time, but everything that I heard about her was positive.”

Walton meshed well with Century’s veteran roster, allowing the Knights to get off to a 2-0 start with wins over Dulaney (3-1) and Catonsville (3-0). The Knights players welcomed Walton and have noticed how the program has changed, especially off the court.

Century's Alyssa Hoffman sets the ball for a teammate during a match at Dulaney on Sept. 8. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“I feel that she’s very easy to talk to about how you feel,” Alyssa Hoffman said. “She is very understanding of your point of view and how to help … She’s giving more people the chance which is really good for the program.”

For Walton, the transition to becoming a full-time coach has been mostly positive. Now, she is the one in charge of the team and the consistency of being with the team each week has brought its own challenges and positives.

“I don’t think it’s really a challenge; if anything it’s more of a positive,” Walton said. “I know what they been working on, I know what they need to work on versus coming in and learning their names and having to teach them.”

There are some challenges as high school and club volleyball differ in rules and Walton is adjusting on the fly, but the team’s veteran leadership has helped early in the season.

Century's Uchechi Mba tries to put a kill over Dulaney blockers during a match on Sept. 8. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“Just knowing we have that support system,” Plummer said. “We already know each other really well so you already have that foundation on the team. It’s not like you’re throwing a bunch of girls together that have never played before. ... Being able to continue to grow together and not starting new makes it a lot easier.”

Advertisement

Led by a strong core of seniors, Century has aspirations to return to the state finals and finish what they couldn’t a season ago. It will be challenging behind a first-year coach but this experienced roster has made one run already, and some were able to watch as the Knights brought home the title in 2019.

The Knights are back on the court at Winters Mill on Thursday for a 6:15 p.m. start.