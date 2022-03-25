Century volleyball coach Bryan Trumbo stepping down after 10 seasons

One of the area’s most successful high school volleyball coaches has announced he’s stepping away from the sport.

Century’s Bryan Trumbo, who compiled a 99-30 record in 10 seasons at Century after coaching four seasons at Liberty, informed the athletic department of his decision early this week.

Advertisement

Trumbo led the Knights to the 2019 Class 2A state title. Last season, he took the Knights to the Class 2A championship game again before losing to Glenelg.

“I just thought it was time,” Trumbo said. “I just became more of a job than something I enjoyed. I take losing so personally, and I felt like I couldn’t give the job the proper attention it deserved. I think COVID did a number on how people interact with each other, and that made it harder than ever.”

Advertisement

Trumbo will help his father, Stevenson University head volleyball coach Dave Trumbo, as a volunteer assistant next year.

“I really am appreciative of the opportunity I was given at Century,” Bryan said. “The school was very supportive of my efforts. I teach at the elementary school level, and it was great seeing students I taught grow into great young ladies and volleyball players.”

“It’s kind of ironic,” he added. “My dad won two state titles at Liberty and he left after losing to Glenelg in the state championship. Now, I’m doing the same thing. I’m not saying I’ll never come back to the high school level again, but right now this is the best decision for me.”