Harli Hamlett scores twice, leads Century girls soccer to 3-1 win over Towson: ‘Play the best to be the best’

With playoffs quickly approaching, some teams would try and schedule a late season “get right” game or even take the final couple days of the regular season to rest up and prepare for a postseason run.

The Century Knights girls soccer team did just the opposite.

Coming off clinching another county title, coach Chris Little and his team went all in to end the season, closing what has been a gauntlet of a schedule with two games against top-15 competition.

Two days after beating a 10-win River Hill team, Harli Hamlet’s two goals led the way, Maddison Spradlin scored one and the Knights conquered yet another test Wednesday night defeating Towson, 3-1.

“We are continuing to work towards being at our peak as we enter the playoffs,” Little said. “We want to play the best to be the best, and tonight these girls really showed up and played hard for us.”

After an opening 20 minutes that Little described as “sloppy and terrible,” it took the Knights a while to figure their Baltimore County foe out. The Generals’ speed and quickness to the ball shook things up for the Knights, preventing them from controlling the ball and effectively running offensive sets.

That all changed when Hamlett responded, making a nifty move to get past her defender and putting the ball in the back of the net for the game’s first goal.

“Harli’s a special player because there’s nobody that wants it more or has the desire that she has,” Little said.

Hamlett joked with her teammates that taking a defender one-onone is “new” for her, but scoring a goal in that fashion was just a highlight of the growth that the talented senior has seen in herself this year.

“I took on a bigger role this year just because being a captain obviously is a huge part of being a senior,” Hamlett said. “I think that helped my confidence a little and now I’m leaving everything on the field because it is my last year.”

With a Koto Davis goal evening the score before halftime, the Knights came out and played like the team Little has seen all year. Spradlin gave the Knights the lead back with a goal early in the second half. With a free kick opportunity and desperate to add an insurance goal, Hamlett came through again.

After Mia Savage’s free kick cairned off the top of the goal and back into a crowd of players, the ball found Hamlett as she got the rebound and fired the ball into the net to put the game out of reach and secure the victory.

Now, with an impressive regular season behind the Knights and a Class 2A state championship to defend, the plan is simple for Little: In order to repeat, he’ll need to lean on Hamlett and other key on-field contributors and locker room pillars, such as captain Bella Coccio, to carry the team back to the state title game.

Like her teammates, Coccio’s confidence is sky high as everyone knows that the team is capable of winning another state title and cross off another goal off their iconic poster in the process.

“We’re super excited and we want to prove that we can do it again,” she said. “We want to stay confident and have fun.”

Century 3, Towson 1

C- Harli Hamlet (2), Madison Spradin (1)

T- Koto Davis (1)