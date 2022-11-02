Century girls soccer scores twice in second half to beat Northeast, 2-0, in regional final

Finality is a powerful motivator.

As the top-seeded Century girls soccer team sat in a scoreless tie at halftime with No. 2 Northeast in Tuesday’s Class 2A West Region I final, the Knights decided they weren’t ready to see their season end.

“At halftime, we were like, ‘We need to pick this up. It is for regional champs. If we lose, we’re done,’” Century’s Harli Hamlett said. “It was taking that frustration and putting it out on the field and making it something positive.”

Hamlett broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half and Lexi McGinnis soon followed with another goal as Century held off Northeast, 2-0, to win the regional championship.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Century's Maddy Whiteman is sandwiched by Northeast's Northeast's Madelyn Wright (L) and Kaya Pullins as they fight for control of the ball in the closing minutes. Century takes the regional soccer title, defeating visiting Northeast, 2-0 Tuesday night in Sykesville. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

For the players that were part of last year’s team that was upset in the regional semifinals, this championship was worth the wait.

“Just overwhelmed with happiness,” Century senior goalie Mia Graff said. “We just came back from it last year. We just all been working so hard and it just feels really great to finally pull out the win.”

Century (9-3) controlled possession the majority of the first half but struggled to get many good looks at goal.

Century's Harli Hamlett gets to the ball just ahead of Northeast keeper McKenzie Lanham and puts the ball in the net for the match's first score. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

“At halftime we just realized, ‘This is for regionals. We need to pick it up, we need to get hyped, we need to just start giving our everything to get the ball in the back of the net,’” Graff said.

“The team, I think we all were so hungry for a goal and we were all aware we needed to pick it up,” McGinnis added.

It was Northeast getting the game’s first corner kick nearly 10 minutes into the second half, but the Century defense cleared out the attempt and saw a follow-up shot from distance roll harmlessly to Graff.

From there, the Knights got the ball to midfield where Emily Beall-Dennell sent a deep through-ball that Hamlett chased down and chipped over Northeast goalie McKenzie Lanham.

“I’m always just told to just literally run through the ball, that’s kind of what I did,” Hamlett said. “I stuck my leg out, swung, hoped for the best, glad I didn’t bomb it over. I just think it’s just all about composure and making sure you’re in the right place and checking back to the ball and getting on the end of anybody’s ball, because you can make anything an opportunity if you hustle.”

Century keeper, Mia Graff punches the ball away as she makes a second-half save against Northeast in Tuesday's regional championship game. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Less than a minute later, Northeast tried to mount an answer and got another corner kick. Graff surged off her line and punched the ball out of trouble. That became Northeast’s best chance to get an equalizer.

“That’s momentum,” Graff said. “As soon as Harli had that one, they got to come down and they’re automatically hyped up because they want to get that next goal. So as soon as we get that out, that’s the refresher like, ‘Hey wait, we’re still in this, we got to get the ball back up there.’”

Near the midpoint of the second half, Century got an insurance goal from McGinnis. Off a throw-in, the ball rattled around between a couple players before the sophomore collected it and fired a shot from 20 yards out that beat Lanham high.

“I saw an opening, I took my space and I shot it and I was trying to hit it on frame and I glad it went in,” McGinnis said.

Century maintained control the rest of the way, preventing Northeast from making a serious challenge to score. Senior forward Caitlyn Cornwell made several runs throughout the night, but was denied a chance to finish.

“We were on our heels a little bit in the first half, so there was no support,” Northeast coach Scott Langlois said. “The ball would get to her, and they were high shots, they weren’t real good forward shots, so by the time ball got down and she was touching it, there were two girls on her and she couldn’t get around both of the girls, and they have good speed on defense as well.”

Northeast finishes the year 6-5-1 and as regional runner-up.

“Even to be this far was well beyond where we’d thought we’d be,” Langlois said. “We did not have a JV [team] this season. We had 24 girls try out total, so obviously we can’t have two squads. So combining JV and varsity together, I thought it was going to be a learning experience, but they came together and they were fantastic. I’m so proud of them.”

Century meanwhile, advances to the state quarterfinals, to be played Friday or Saturday. The eight regional champions will be reseeded and matched up based on records.

“This is one of our goals we wanted to achieve as a team,” McGinnis said. “I think it’s great we get to achieve it with these awesome seniors. It’s great we got to win and play one more home game, and hopefully, we’ll get another one, but it’s just great we got to go out and win with our seniors.”