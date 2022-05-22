Century girls lacrosse avenges last year’s loss by beating Middletown, 19-8, to advance to 2A state final

It’s been more than 11 months since Century had its 2021 season end in heartbreak, when the Knights had their state championship dreams dashed in a state semifinal loss to Middletown. Ever since that day, Century has waited for a chance at revenge.

Saturday was that day. Back in the Class 2A state semifinals, Middletown once again stood in between Century and the state championship game. Same game, same opponent, different outcome.

Advertisement

Century took control early and never let up, rolling to a 19-8 victory at Wheaton High School to advance to the state final, where it will face Hereford on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

The Century girls lacrosse team poses for a picture after beating Middletown, 19-8, in a Class 2A state semifinal Saturday at Wheaton High School. (Anthony Maluso)

“As a senior, it’s always what we’ve dreamed of,” Century’s Caroline Little said. “I know every single senior on this team wants a state championship. These girls, the underclassmen, juniors, they want us to win it and they have that same drive and heart as we do.”

Advertisement

Little led Century with six goals, while Jasmine Stanton and Anna Hackett each scored four. Lauren Hackett, who had three assists, Holly Poe and Sydney Brown each added tallies.

Stanton is one of those juniors who’s putting her entire effort into helping the program win a state title.

[ Century girls lacrosse is ready to leave it all on the field in pursuit of a state championship. ]

“I think it’s really exciting we can come out here, same team as last year and we get over that little hump,” she said. “It’s good we got to pull through and play through the heat and the exhaustion and push each other and leave it all out there.”

Said Century coach Becky Groves: “I’m just really proud of them because I feel like we played a complete game today and they supported each other. What I said before the game is, everybody needs to fulfill their role. That’s what they did. Everybody brought their role, which makes us a team.”

Century surrendered the first goal Saturday to Middletown’s Ellery Bowman. But 2 minutes, 23 seconds later, Century held a 4-1 lead.

“We were on a nice run,” Stanton, who had one of her four goals in that spurt, said. “We’re running fast-paced, making nice passes, looking at all the nice cuts. I think it’s the momentum that kept us going.”

An early turning point came quickly. Middletown got within one at 4-3, was a man-up and had a free position opportunity to tie the game. But goalie Becca Mullinix came up with the save and Century raced down to the other end as Jane Brewer finished with a goal. That started a 5-1 Century run to end the half.

[ Century softball beats Carver A&T in a Class 2A state quarterfinal. ]

“Becca had the save, that was a huge save for us, a momentum turner,” Groves said. “She made that save and we were able to stall to get our man back on the field. And then we were able to continue that run.”

Advertisement

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“I think we stay really composed when both negative and positive things happen,” Brewer said. “If we let up, it’s next play. If we get a goal or do something good, you keep looking ahead. You can’t dwell on the old things, good or bad.”

Century’s offense has been dynamic all season, but Groves can sum up the secret to its success in three words.

Century's Caroline Little, shown in this file photo, scored six goals to lead Century to a 19-8 Class 2A state semifinal victory over Middletown on Saturday. (Dylan Slagle)

“It’s a team,” she said. “We really share the ball, so defenses can’t focus on a specific person. If it’s focused on one person, somebody else steps up. We really share the ball and people don’t know where the ball’s coming from.”

Draw controls have been key for Century to find its rhythm on offense, and it took control on Saturday with an 18-11 edge.

“It’s what wins games, that and defense,” Brewer said. “Whoever has the ball is going to win the game. We fought for it, we wanted it really bad.”

Century had the game in hand when reserves Poe and Brown entered the game in the final minutes. When each tallied a goal, they got the same enthusiastic treatment from their teammates that they usually give the starters.

Advertisement

“It’s a team effort,” Groves said. “We have players that are on the bench. When they get in the game, they sit there and support the people that are on the field, so they have a role. When they get on the field, we are so excited for them, too, to be a part of the action. That’s why we’re a team.”