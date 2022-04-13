Jasmine Stanton helps No. 7 Century girls lacrosse win a battle of unbeatens against No. 9 Manchester Valley, 13-8

Century's Caroline Little takes a shot during the first half of the Mavericks' 13-8 win over the Knights in Manchester Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Century girls lacrosse team knew it would have its hands full with unbeaten Manchester Valley on Tuesday night and that a quick start was crucial.

Mission accomplished.

Advertisement

The Knights jumped on host Manchester Valley and survived an early second-half rally to defeat the Mavericks, 13-8, in a key Carroll County game.

Junior Jasmine Stanton led No. 7 Century (5-0) with four goals and an assist. No. 9 Manchester Valley (7-1) was led by Casey Meredith, who posted two goals and one assist.

Advertisement

“We played well as a team,” said Century senior Lauren Hackett, who contributed three goals in the victory. “This is a team game, and I think we stepped up big as a team. We knew they were a good team, but we were ready for this.”

Century's Caroline Little works to get by a defender during the Knights' 13-8 win over Manchester Valley on Tuesday. Little had a hat trick in the 13-8 win. (Dylan Slagle)

With the game tied at 2 less than seven minutes into the game, the Knights scored six of the next seven goals to take a commanding 8-3 lead with 5:16 left in the first half.

The Knights started the run when Hackett beat Mavericks goalie Lauren Baldwin on a low shot with 17:38 left in the first half to take a 3-2 lead. The Knights added to the score a little over a minute later when Anna Hackett scored on a free position.

A little less than four minutes later, Jane Brewer ran right down the middle of the field and beat Baldwin to run the lead to 5-2.

[ Century girls lacrosse opens the season with a win over Dulaney. ]

Manchester Valley’s Sarah Brisson scored on a free position to cut the lead to 5-3, but Lauren Hackett responded almost immediately with a goal off the ensuing faceoff with nine minutes left in the half.

The Knights closed out the run with goals from Stanton and Caroline Little.

Century led 10-5 at the break, but Manchester Valley made a game of it early in the second half. The Mavericks got two goals from Erin Herrold and one from Kelsee Bittinger to cut the lead to 10-8 with 14:53 left, but Manchester Valley could get no closer.

“We weathered that storm,” Century coach Becky Groves said. “Give them credit, their goalie made two point-blank saves in that run. There’s not much we could do about that. I just kept telling them to finish the next shot and it all worked out.”

Advertisement

Manchester Valley goalie Lauren Baldwin makes a save on a shot by Century's Caroline Little during Tuesday's game. Baldwin made seven saves but the Mavericks lost, 13-8. (Dylan Slagle)

Groves said it did her team good to face a team of the caliber of Manchester Valley.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“This was an important game for us and a big test,” she said. “We saw some things that we weren’t used to in this game, and that was good for us. We did OK, but we still need to improve.”

“We came out a little flat in the first five minutes, and it cost us,” Mavericks coach Shelly Brezicki said. “We are both experienced and young at the same time, and I think both of those showed in this game. We kept fighting, though, and we played them to a 3-3 draw in the second half.”

Goals: C — Stanton 4, Little 3, L. Hackett 3, A. Hackett 2, Brewer; MV — K. Bittinger 2, Meredith 2, Herrold 2, Brisson, H. Bittinger.

Assists: C — Stanton; MV — Meredith, Fisher, Penczek.

Advertisement

Saves: C — Mullinix 2, Balchune 2; MV — Baldwin 7.

Halftime: C, 10-5